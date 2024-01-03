All of Kurt Warner's children: How many does he have?

Kurt Warner, one of the most prominent and successful retired NFL players, left an indelible mark in the sport. He was the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl during the first of the 12 seasons of his career. Besides his career success, he is a devoted family man and a dotting father to his kids. Who are Kurt Warner's children?

Kurt Warner and his family arrive at the Los Angeles special screening of "Arthur Christmas" held at AMC Century City 15 theatre in Century City, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Children born to athletic parents are known to follow in their parents' footsteps. Is that the case with Kurt Warner's children?

Kurt Warner's profile summary

Full name Kurtis Eugene Warner Gender Male Date of birth 22 June 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Burlington, Iowa, USA Current residence Temecula, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Famous as Retired NFL player Height 188 cm or 6'2" Weight 97 kg or 214 lbs Hair colour Black Eye colour Light brown Mother Sue Warner Father Gene Warner Marital status Married Wife Brenda Warner (née Meoni) Children Seven (five biological children and two step-children) School Regis High School University University of Northern Iowa Profession Football player (former), analyst, coach Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How many children do Kurt Warner and his wife have?

Kurt and Brenda, his wife, are parents to seven children: Zachary Taylor, Jessie Jo, Kade Eugene, Jada Jo, Elijah Storm, Sierra Rose and Sienna Rae. Of the seven, five are their biological children, while two are from Brenda's previous marriage. Highlighted below are descriptions of the seven kids.

Kurt and his wife during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on 5 August 2017 in Canton, Ohio. Photo: Joe Robbins

1. Zachary Taylor

Born on 25 April 1989, Zachary Taylor is the eldest of Kurt Warner's children. He is Neil and Brenda Carney Meoni's son.

Who is Kurt Warner's child with a disability? Zachary Taylor was perfectly okay when he was born, states People.com. Unfortunately, his biological father accidentally dropped him when he was four months old, leading to permanent brain damage, resulting in paralysis and blindness.

His health condition inspired Kurt and Brenda to establish the Treasure House, an active community for young adults suffering from intellectual and developmental disabilities. The active community is in Glendale, Arizona.

2. Jessie Jo

Jessie is Kurt's second adopted child. Jessie Jo was born on 15 January 1992 to Brenda and Neil. She is a program director for the Treasure House in Glendale, Arizona.

3. Kade Warner

Kade is Kurt's eldest biological child. Kade was born on 29 September 1998 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is a receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

Kade embraces his parents after an NFL match. Photo: @brendawarner on Instagram (modified by the author)

4. Elijah Storm

Elijah is Kurt's second biological son. He was born on 3 November 2003 in the USA. He is one of Kurt's sons who plays football and is a quarterback for the Temple Owls, which competes in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision.

5. Jada Jo

Jada is the eldest of Kurt Warner's biological daughters. She was born on 17 February 2001. According to Jada Jo's LinkedIn profile, she is a University of Southern California student pursuing theatre and acting.

6. Sierra Rose and Sienna Rae

The youngest in Kurt Warner's family are Sierra Rose and Sienna Rae. The twins were born on 19 December 2005.

Sierra and Sienna, the youngest of Kurt and Brenda's children. Photo: @brendawarner on Instagram (modified by the author)

Frequently asked questions

Brush through the answers to these questions to familiarise yourself with Kurt Warner's family dynamics.

How many biological children do Kurt and Brenda Warner have? Kurt and Brenda have five biological children. Did Kurt Warner adopt all his kids? He adopted two kids from his wife's previous marriage. Who is Kurt Warner's son? Warner has three sons, two biological and one adopted child. They include Zachary Taylor, Kade Warner and Elijah Storm. Does Kurt Warner have a blind son? Zachary, Kurt's adopted son, is blind and suffers from paralysis. Is Kade Warner Kurt Warner's biological son? Kade is Kurt and Brenda's eldest biological child. Does Kurt Warner's sons play football? Kade and Elijah Storm are the only ones who took after their father's passion for football. Kade plays college football under the Temple Owls as a quarterback. Elijah plays as a wide receiver for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Is Kurt Warner still married? Kurt married Brenda, his wife, on 11 October 1997. They have kept the flames of their marriage burning for the past 26 years. Who is Kurt Warner's wife, Brenda? Brenda Carney Meoni is a former USA Marine Corps corporal and an alumnus of the University of Lowa. She was married to a fellow marine, Neil. They sired two kids, Zachary and Jesse. What is the age difference between Kurt Warner and his wife? Brenda was four years Kurt's senior when they met while dancing at a country western bar. Since Kurt was born on 22 June 1971, and Kurt turned 52 in 2023, Brenda is 56.

Kurt Warner's children have received public attention thanks to their dad's celebrity status. The dynamics of the blended family and how Kurt embraces his adopted children fascinate his fans.

