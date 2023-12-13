Who are Zach Wilson's parents, and what do they do? What to know

Zach Wilson, the American football quarterback for the New York Jets, has attracted considerable attention since his 2021 NFL draft. While his career may not have met initial expectations, questions linger about Zach Wilson's parents, who remain steadfast in their support. But who are they, and what do they do?

A family picture, including Michael on the left. Photo: @wilsonohana on Instagram (modified by author)

Zach Wilson's parents, Lisa and Michael Wilson have been avid attendees at his games since the beginning of his football journey. Beyond being the parents of an NFL player, they have carved out their noteworthy identities. They exude a wealthy persona with a lasting marriage, a loving family, and notable relatives.

Zach Wilson's profile summary

Who are Zach Wilson's parents?

Zach's parents are Lisa and Michael Wilson. They married on 8 March 1997. As of 2023, they have been married for 26 years. The couple has six children. Whitney and Sophie are Zach Wilson's sisters, and his brothers include Micah, Josh, and Isaac.

Who is Zach Wilson's dad?

Zach Wilson's father, Michael, is a successful entrepreneur from Hawaii. He played college football as a linebacker at the University of Utah and transitioned to business due to knee injuries.

He owns multiple gas stations, convenience stores, and a laundromat in Utah. Michael also coaches young, aspiring athletes in pursuit of their dreams.

Zach Wilson at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Jim McIsaac

Who is Zach Wilson's mother?

His mom, Lisa, was born on 8 August 1973 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was raised in Brazil and moved to Salt Lake City with her parents, Gary Neeleman and Rose Wilson, and six siblings. Lisa attended Hillcrest High School and graduated in 1990. She then continued her education at the University of Utah.

What does Zach Wilson's mom do for a living?

She balances multiple roles as a fitness instructor, personal trainer, social media influencer, chef, and entrepreneur. Proudly owning a clothing business specialising in T-shirts and other apparel, she actively promotes wholesome eating as a chef, frequently sharing meal recipes. As a fitness trainer, Lisa works at Draper Gym.

Who is Zach Wilson's uncle?

Zach's uncle is David Neeleman, the brother of his mother, Lisa. David stands out in the family as the founder or co-founder of five airline companies, including JetBlue, Morris Air, WestJet, Azul Brazilian Airlines, and Breeze Airways. Renowned for innovations like the electronic ticket and in-flight entertainment, he has a substantial net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Where is Zach Wilson originally from?

Zach is originally from Draper, Utah, United States. Born on 3 August 1999, he is American with Hawaiian heritage from his father's side. This is reflected in his middle name, Kapono, meaning "righteous" in Hawaiian. He is a Leo and belongs to the white ethnicity.

What is Zach Wilson's parents' net worth?

With diverse sources like her clothing business, Lisa Wilson boasts an estimated net worth of around $1 million. Meanwhile, Michael Wilson, Zach's father, has amassed a net worth of approximately $5 million through various business ventures, showcasing their financial success.

What is Zach Wilson's family's net worth?

After summing up their net worth, Zach Wilson's parents have a combined net worth of $6 million. But then, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the young New York Jets quarterback has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Zach looked on during the second quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Photo: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

Despite Zach being one of the family's significant earners, his uncle, David Neeleman's net worth overshadows his with his $400 million net value.

Lisa and Michael Wilson, Zach Wilson's parents, have played a crucial role in supporting their son's NFL dream. Their unwavering love and support, evident since his early games, have been a constant source of inspiration for the young quarterback. As he pursues his dreams, their involvement has brought them into the spotlight, underscoring the family's unity and bond for success.

