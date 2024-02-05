Jack Doherty's net worth: a look at the YouTube star's fortune

Jacky Doherty is an American YouTuber and social media personality best known for his daredevil pranks and marker-flipping content. He created his self-titled channel in 2016 and has risen to fame, gaining over 13.5 million subscribers. Following his popularity, most fans have been curious about the YouTuber's fortunes and personal life. So, what is Jack Doherty's net worth?

Jack opened his self-titled YouTube channel on July 15, 2016. Photo: @jackdoherty (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jack became famous through flip tricks, trick shots, and trampoline stunts. However, his work has not been without challenges, but he still surpasses all the troubles to give his subscribers videos. So, how did Jack Doherty make his money?

Jack Doherty's profile summary

Full name Jack Doherty Gender Male Date of birth October 8, 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 1 inch Weight 50kg (approx) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Mark Doherty and Anna Doherty Siblings Michael and Joanna Sexuality orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Mckinley Richardson Education North Shore High School Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1 million to $3 million Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter, TikTok, YouTube

What is Jack Doherty's net worth in 2024?

According to CAclubindia and The Daily Sem, the YouTube star has a net worth ranging from $1 million to $3 million. He derives his fortunes from posting content on YouTube and promoting work on digital platforms.

He also owns a lavish residential property and drives posh cars. Some of his car collections include a Tesla, Lamborghini, and McLaren.

Doherty is famous for his daredevil pranks and marker-flipping content. Photo: @jackdoherty (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Jack Doherty make a month?

Jack's primary source of income is from YouTube, where his channel receives around 280.76 million views per month and about 9.36 million views daily. According to Net Worth Spot, Jack makes about $1.12 million monthly.

How old is Jack Doherty?

Jack (age 20 years in 2024) was born on October 8, 2003, in Long Island, New York, USA. He holds American nationality and follows the Christian religion. He stands at a height of 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs around 50 kg.

Who are Jack Doherty's parents?

His father, Mark Doherty, is from Ireland and is his biggest supporter. He has also appeared on his channel doing bottle flips. His mother, Anna Doherty, is from Polland and is his biggest critic and has been furious about some of his videos.

His brother, Michael, has been very supportive and participated in some of Jack's videos. He also has a sister, Joanna, who rarely appears in his videos.

Jack and his father. His father appears in some of his videos. Photo: @jackdoherty (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Jack Doherty's girlfriend?

Jack is dating Mckinley Richardson, a TikTok star and social media influencer. They began dating in 2023 and often appear on each other's social media platforms. He was previously linked to Samantha Frank, a fellow social media star.

Jack Doherty's career

Jack started doing flips and stunts at age seven and opened his self-titled YouTube channel on July 15, 2016. He posted his first video, Marker Flip Twice in a Row, on September 29, 2016. His most popular video, I Flipped All of These, was posted in January 2017.

His channel has amassed over 13.5 million subscribers and over 570 million views. Besides YouTube, he is also active on Instagram, (X) Twitter, and TikTok, where he has garnered massive followers.

Controversies

Doherty's immense success in content creation has not been without challenges. He was kicked out of Walmart while making a video called The Floor is Lava. He stands for his unique approach and resilience and goes to extreme lengths to give his subscribers worthy videos.

Jack, his older brother Michael and his parents. His family is his greatest support in content creation. Photo: @jackdoherty (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Quick facts about Jack Doherty

He owns two dogs, one named Major and the other Cash. He is very athletic, which helps him perform physical stunts for his audience. He has a chronic ADHD, which gets him in trouble for interrupting teachers. He is a devoted fan of the popular YouTubers, the Paul brothers. He has recorded with Ireland Boys Productions.

Above is all we know about Jack Doherty's net worth and personal life. He is a famous YouTuber and content creator who stands out for his unique, creative and innovative ways of making content.

READ ALSO: Meet Karen Houghton, Kris Jenner's sister: Do they still keep in touch?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Karen Houghton, an American part-time nurse and author best known as the half-sister of Kris Jenner. Kris is a renowned media personality, socialite and a prominent figure in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kris is widely recognized for starring in the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Karen Houghton has also made occasional appearances. The reality television show, which follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, led them to appear in other multiple spin-off series, including Rob & Chyna (2016) and Life of Kylie (2017).

Source: Briefly News