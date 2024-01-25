Meet Karen Houghton, Kris Jenner's sister: Do they still keep in touch?

Karen Houghton is an American part-time nurse and author best known as Kris Jenner's younger sister. A renowned media personality, socialite and businesswoman, Kris is widely recognized for starring in the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show’s success led her and her family to star in multiple spin-off series, including Rob & Chyna (2016) and Life of Kylie (2017).

Kris Jenner at the 27th Annual ACE Awards (L). Karen Houghton and Mary Shannon during Natalie Zettel's graduation (R). Photo: Ilya via Getty Images, @nataliezettel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are Karen Houghton and Kris Jenner close? The duo have often made headlines all for the wrong reasons. They share an estranged relationship due to their differences in various ideologies. So, what happened between this pair that once shared a close sibling bond?

Karen Houghton’s profile summary and bio

Full name Karen Casey Houghton Nickname Karen Gender Female Date of birth 24 November 1958 Age 66 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace United States of America Current residence San Marcos, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater San Diego State University Height in feet 5’1’’ Height in centimetres 155 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Mark Zettel Children Natalie Zettel Parents Robert Houghton and Mary Jo Shannon Siblings Kris Jenner, Steve Shannon (step-brother) Profession Nurse, author Net worth $9 million Famous for Being Kris Jenner's sister

How old is Karen Houghton?

Kris Jenner at the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: UGC

Karen Casey Houghton (aged 66 as of 2024) was born on 24 November 1958 in the USA. Her father, Robert True Houghton, was an engineer, while her mother, Mary Jo Shannon, owned a children’s clothing store.

When Casey was four years old, her parents divorced, and Mary moved on to marry entrepreneur Harry Shannon. Through this union, she gained a half-brother, Steven Shannon.

Regarding her education, Karen attended San Diego State University. However, details about the degree she obtained from the institution remain a mystery.

Does Kris Jenner talk to Karen Houghton?

The siblings have had a pretty rocky relationship over the years. In a 2013 interview, Karen accused her sister’s obsession with money and power as the cause of their drawing apart.

However, Kris retaliated by revealing Houghton’s preference for dating men with not-so-great reputations. The latter is not as image-conscious as Jenner and does not tend to think about the consequences of whom she associates with.

In 2018, Kris was criticized for not visiting her sister after she was hospitalized and not issuing a public message for her 60th birthday. Despite all the tension between the sisters, Casey is not completely anti-her older sibling.

This is because she went under the knife in 2016 to get a facelift that would help her look more like Jenner. In 2019, Karen attended a pre-Christmas Kardashian-Jenner celebration. The siblings have reportedly reconciled since neither has called out the other during interviews.

Kris Jenner at the Paris Fashion Week (L). Natalie Zettel and Karen Houghton during a graduation ceremony (R). Photo: Marc Piasecki via Getty Images, @nataliezettel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Karen Houghton’s height

The celebrity sister stands 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). Houghton features dark brown hair and eyes.

Is Karen Houghton married?

Popularly known as the crazy aunt of the Kardashians, Houghton has dated and married men of questionable character. She exchanged nuptials with Mark Zettel in 1996.

Two years later, in 1998, the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, Natalie Zettel. Their marriage did not last long, and they divorced in 2002 after being married for six years.

Mark was a drug addict who often abused Karen both physically and mentally. At the beginning of 2009, she requested a restraining order against him in the San Diego Superior Court to protect herself and her childf.

Moving on from her divorce, Casey started dating Steven Edward Thorton, a well-known criminal with over 12 arrests in California and burglary and theft in Tennessee. Their relationship was short-lived as the pair parted ways, and Karen went back to court to seek a protective order against him barely two years after getting an order for her ex-spouse.

What does Kris Jenner's sister do?

Karen is an author who released her first cookbook, Naturally Gourmet Cookbook, in 2010. She also released the book’s second edition in 2013. But besides writing, Houghton is a part-time nurse in San Marcos, California, USA.

Kris Jenner at the Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: UGC

Karen Houghton’s net worth

Casey has an alleged net worth of $9 million at the time of writing. Her income primarily stems from her career as a nurse and author. Conversely, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her sister, Kris, is worth $170 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Karen Houghton gained notoriety for being Kris Jenner’s only sister. Nonetheless, the pair have not always shared a close relationship because of their personality and behavioural differences. Various sources claim that they reconciled in 2019 after a family get-together event.

READ ALSO: Rob Kardashian's net worth: How does he make his money?

Briefly published intriguing facts about Rob Kardashian's fortune and how the youngest member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan makes his money. The star's financial journey has been dynamic, from his appearances on reality television to his forays into entrepreneurial ventures.

The compelling story of this Kardashian family member's financial success and the figures underlining his economic achievements amaze most of his fans. Explore how this Kardashian family member has accumulated wealth here.

Source: Briefly News