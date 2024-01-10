Meet Tom Holland's mother and photographer, Nicola Elizabeth Frost

Nicola Elizabeth Frost is an English photographer best known for being Tom Holland's mom. A renowned actor, Tom is widely recognised for playing Spider-Man in six Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films. His accolades include a British Academy Film Award and three Saturn Awards.

Nicola Elizabeth Frost and her son share a close relationship. Photo: Dave Benett via Getty Images, @nikkihollandphotography on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being related to a celebrity sometimes means their prominence may spill over to you. This is the case for Nicola, whose name always pops up whenever Tom’s parents are mentioned. Here is everything you need to know about the celebrity mother.

Nicola Elizabeth Frost’s profile summary

Full name Nicola Elizabeth Frost Famous as Nikki Holland Gender Female Date of birth 3 September 1967 Age 57 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace London, England Current residence Kingston upon Thames, London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Leeds University Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 127 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Dominic Anthony Holland Children Tom, Sam, Harry and Paddy Holland Parents Robert Walter Frost and Christina Winifred Berry Siblings Tammy and Eve Frost Profession Photographer Net worth $1 million Famous as Tom Holland’s mom

How old is Nicola Elizabeth Frost?

Nicola Elizabeth Frost, Tom Holland, Sam Holland and Harry Holland (L-R) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA. Photo: Eric Charbonneau

Source: UGC

Nicola Elizabeth Frost (aged 56 as of 2024) was born on 3 September 1967 in London, England. Her parents, Robert Walter Frost and Christina Winifred Berry, raised her alongside her two siblings, Eve and Tammy.

Regarding her education, Elizabeth attended Leeds University, where she graduated with a Design degree.

Is Nicola Elizabeth Frost married?

Nicola met her future husband, actor and author, Dominic Anthony Holland, while attending Leeds University. After a short dating period, they tied the knot in a colourful ceremony in September 1994.

Anthony made his career debut in 1982 in a movie called P’tang, Yang, Kipperbang. He has since been featured in several other TV shows and films, including The Young Person's Guide to Becoming a Rock Star (1998), Bob Martin (2001) and In the Middle of the Night (2016).

Dominic is also widely recognised for authoring films and TV series such as Brand Spanking New Show (2000), The Rob Brydon Show (2010), Unleaded (2014) and Dominic Holland: The Glory Year (2020).

Nicola Elizabeth Frost and her husband have enjoyed marital bliss for over two decades. Photo: @nikkihollandphotography on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much is Nicola Elizabeth Frost’s net worth?

Frost has an alleged net worth of $1 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a photographer.

Who is Tom Holland?

With a career spanning over a decade, Tom has starred in numerous films and television shows. Some publications have called him one of the most popular actors of his generation. Some of Holland’s acting credits include:

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

(2010) Moments (2013)

(2013) Locke (2013)

(2013) Edge of Winter (2016)

(2016) Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Pilgrimage (2017)

(2017) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

(2017) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

(2018) Science Fair (2019)

(2019) Spies in Disguise (2019)

(2019) Audi Presents: Lunch Break (2019)

(2019) Onward (2020)

(2020) The Devil All the Time (2020)

(2020) Dolittle (2020)

(2020) Chaos Walking (2021)

(2021) Cherry (2021)

(2021) The Daily Bugle (2021)

(2021) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

(2021) Last Call (2022)

(2022) Uncharted (2022)

How old is Tom Holland?

English actor Tom Holland at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: UGC

Tom Holland (aged 28 as of 2023) was born on 1 June 1996 in Kingston upon Thames, South West London. He attended Wimbledon College before proceeding to the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology in Croydon.

Does Tom Holland have siblings?

Holland has three brothers, Harry, Sam and Paddy. Harry (born on 14 February 1999) is also an actor who has starred in The Impossible, Unleaded and Cherry. Sam, Harry’s twin, has appeared in Roses for Lily and The Impossible.

Paddy, Tom’s lastborn brother, was born on 6 December 2004. Like the rest of his siblings, he is also a famous on-screen star. He made his acting debut in a 2015 short film Tweet and has since been featured in several other films, such as Invasion and Holmes & Watson.

Tom Holland’s net worth

Tom Holland at the Uncharted premiere at the Tres60 studios in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom has an estimated net worth of $25 million. His income primarily stems from his acting career.

Nicola Elizabeth Frost, Tom Holland’s mother, is a famous photographer. She has always been by her son’s side, providing him with affection and support to steer him forward in his career.

READ ALSO: Who is Tyga's mother, Pasionaye Nguyen? Everything we know

Briefly.co.za published an article on Pasionaye Nguyen, the mother of American rapper Tyga. The 50-year-old celebrity mother was born in Vietnam.

Tyga rose to prominence after he signed with Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records and Republic Records. In recent years, he made headlines for his romantic relationships. What is known about his mother?

Source: Briefly News