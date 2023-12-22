Morgan Harvey: Is she Steve Harvey's biological daughter?

Steve Harvey goes down in history as one of the best and wealthiest comedians and television personalities. He has won seven Daytime Emmys and fourteen NAACP Image Awards for his natural talent. Besides his illustrious career, Steve is a family man with a wife and seven kids. So, who is his eldest child, Morgan Harvey, and is she her biological daughter?

Morgan Harvey is an American multi-talented chef, food blogger and cookbook author. She has made a name for herself in the culinary world by showcasing her delectable dishes and hosting cooking classes.

Morgan Harvey’s profile summary and bio

Full name Morgan Janel Hawthorne Nickname Morgan Harvey Gender Female Date of birth 14 May 1987 Age 36 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Memphis, Tennessee, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia. USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Spelman College, Culinary Institute of America Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kareem Hawthorne (DJ Bruckup) Children 2 Mother Marjorie Elaine Harvey Father Darnell Woods (biological father), Steve Harvey (adoptive father) Siblings 6 Profession Chef, food blogger, cookbook author Net worth $1–5 million Social media Instagram YouTube

How old is Morgan Harvey?

Morgan Harvey (aged 36 as of 2023) was born on 14 May 1987 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. She has six siblings: Jason and Lori Harvey (biological), Wynton, Broderick, Brandi and Karli (step-siblings).

Regarding her education, Morgan attended Spelman College in Atlanta, where she graduated in 2006. She later joined the Culinary Institute of America, graduating with a degree in Baking and Pastry in 2011.

Is Morgan Harvey Steve Harvey's biological daughter?

Morgan is not Steve’s biological daughter. He adopted her and two of her younger siblings, Lori and Jason, after marrying their mother, Majorie Elaine Bridges, in 2007. However, they share a close father-daughter relationship despite their biological indifference.

Who is Morgan Harvey’s biological father?

Darnell Woods is Morgan’s father. He is also Lori and Jason's father. Nonetheless, not much is known about him besides reports claiming he was a drug dealer.

Morgan Harvey’s height

The food blogger stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Morgan features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Morgan Harvey’s career

According to her website, Need Some Mo, the celebrity stepdaughter gained culinary experience working at several renowned bakeries and event companies after graduating. She later started sharing her favourite cooking recipes and useful kitchen tips via the website.

Morgan has also made several appearances on The Steve Harvey Show, hosting cooking classes. In 2017, she appeared on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Beyond her career as a chef and online food enthusiast, Morgan has also published an e-book, Party Heart, containing culinary tricks and recipes.

In addition, she runs a production company known as East One Twelve alongside her husband. She also manages Steven Harvey Global, which her stepdad created in 2017.

Who is Morgan Harvey’s husband?

Morgan is married to her long-time boyfriend Kareem Hawthorne, popularly known as DJ Bruckup. Her husband is a DJ and CEO of T-12 Entertainment.

The couple first met at Spelman College in 2006 during the Miss Black and Gold pageant organized by Kareem’s fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha. They dated for a while and eventually tied the knot on 12 October 2013 at the St. Philip Cathedral in Atlanta.

The duo has two daughters: Elle Monroe (born on 22 March 2015) and Marley Jean (born on 1 September 2020).

How much is Morgan Harvey’s net worth?

The Tennessee native has an estimated net worth ranging between $1 million and $5 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful career as a chef and author. She generates revenue from selling her cookbooks online.

Morgan Harvey is a chef, cookbook writer and food blogger from Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She is famously known as the adopted daughter of American TV host and comedian Steve Harvey. She was adopted after her mother’s marriage to Steve.

