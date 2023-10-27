Is Cassi Davis LaVan Davis’ wife? Everything to know

Cassi Davis is an American on-screen star widely recognized for her role as Ella Payne on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. She is the recipient of a Golden Raspberry Award nomination for her natural talent. Interestingly, Cassi shares a surname with her House of Payne co-star, LaVan Davis. This has resulted in curiosity among their fans, with many wondering if the screen couple is married in real life. So, is Cassi LaVan Davis’ wife?

In an August 2011 interview, Cassi confirmed that she and LaVan Davis were unmarried. The actress exchanged nuptials with her high school sweetheart, Kerry Patton, on 11 January 2017 after dating for over a decade. Conversely, LaVan prefers keeping details about his love life under wraps; therefore, the identity of his partner remains a mystery.

Cassi Davis’ profile summary and bio

Full name Cassandra Davis Famous as Cassi Davis Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 1964 Age 59 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Holly Springs, Mississippi, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Spelman College Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 85 Weight in pounds 187 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kerry Patton Profession Actress Years active 1988-present Net worth $6 million

How old is Cassi Davis?

Cassi Davis (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 31 July 1964 in Holly Springs, Mississippi, USA. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She is an alumnus of Spelman College in Atlanta, where she majored in music.

Cassi Davis’ height

Davis stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 187 pounds (85 kilograms). Cassi features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Professional career

With a career spanning over three decades, Cassi has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of her acting credits:

School Daze! (1988)

(1988) Living Single (1993)

(1993) Chicago Hope (1994)

(1994) Moesha (1996)

(1996) Kenan & Kel (1999)

(1999) The Parkers (2000)

(2000) Boycott (2001)

(2001) Madea Goes To Jail (2006)

(2006) Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

(2007) Meet the Browns (2009)

Aunt Bam’s Place (2011)

(2011) Act of Faith (2014)

(2014) Love Thy Neighbour (2015)

(2015) The Paynes (2018)

(2018) A Madea Homecoming (2022)

How much is Cassi Davis’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cassi has an estimated net worth of $6 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful 35-year-old acting career.

Who is LaVan Davis?

The American actor made his career debut in 2004, starring in Mindbenders. In 2005, he made a guest appearance in two episodes of Everybody Hates Chris. In 2007 and 2008, respectively, LaVan worked with Tyler Perry in two of his feature films, Daddy’s Little Girls and Meet the Browns.

In addition to his work in films and television, Davis has also appeared in the stage plays Why Did I Get Married? as Poppy and Madea Goes to Jail as Leo.

LaVan Davis’ age

LaVan (aged 57 as of 2023) was born on 21 September 1966 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is LaVan Davis’ net worth?

Various sources pen LaVan’s net worth at 10 million as of 2023. His primary source of income is his career as an actor.

Although it has been rumoured that Cassi Davis is LaVan Davis’ wife, the speculation is false. Beyond their on-screen chemistry, the duo only share a professional relationship.

