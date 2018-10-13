Top 7 healthy chicken fillet recipes you should try today

Use healthy chicken fillet recipes to prepare sumptuous breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You can also use these recipes on occasions like corporate meetings, child naming ceremonies, weddings, etc. The chicken fillets are easy to cook because it is lean meat without bones.

Fried chicken fillets and tomatoes served with sauces. Photo: pixabay.com, @panchenko_karyna (modified by author)

Chicken is a better alternative to red meat because it is a rich source of protein, which is an essential bodybuilding nutrient. It is estimated that every 100 grams of chicken meat contain about 31 grams of protein.

Healthy chicken recipes to try today

Most people use boneless chicken fillets to make delicious snacks and stews. The 7 simple chicken fillet recipes discussed in this article are the best for newbies. Collect the necessary ingredients and follow the outlined steps.

1. Thin chicken fillet recipe

Fried thin chicken fillets. Photo: @thespruceeats, @thespruceeats, @whatshouldimakefor (modified by author)

Fried chicken fillet recipes are popular in South Africa. Most of them take only 25 minutes. Learn how to make it using easy chicken fillet recipes. Here is one of the best thin chicken fillet recipes for a family of six.

Ingredients

1 chopped onion

4 pieces of chicken (cut into strips)

A handful of chopped coriander

125 ml of dried apricots

400 g of cooked chickpeas (drain the water)

15 ml of olive oil

30 ml of harissa paste

¼ teaspoon of salt

Thick yoghurt

Cutting pieces of chicken into thin strips. GIF: gifs.com, youtube.com (modified by author)

Preparation steps

Preheat the olive oil and shallow fry the chicken fillets for 8 minutes.

Add the harissa paste and stir, then cook it for one more minute.

Add the apricots, chickpeas, and peas.

Add the chicken stock and salt.

Cover and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the chopped coriander and stir.

Let it cook for 2 minutes, then serve it with the yoghurt.

2. Curried chicken pilaf

Curried chicken pilaf served n a white plate. Photo: pixabay.com, @harrydona

Curry chicken pilaf is one of the best boneless chicken dinner ideas. It takes 45 minutes to prepare, and the ingredients are available in most stores in South Africa. Use the following chicken pilaf recipe for four individuals.

Ingredients

45 ml of masala curry

A cup of chicken stock

500 g of chicken fillet strips

3 crushed garlic cloves

100 g IMBO pearl barley

100 g of brown rice

60 g of chopped and dried apricots

60 g of dried cranberries

60 g of dried peaches

A handful of chopped coriander and mint

¼ teaspoon of salt

Rubbing salt, pepper, and oil on the chicken fillets. GIF: gifs.com, youtube.com (modified by author)

Preparation steps

Fry the onion and garlic over medium heat.

Add the rice and barley and fry for 2 minutes.

Add the chicken stock and cook for 40 minutes or until the rice and barley soften.

Add the cranberries, apricots, and peaches to the cooked rice and barley to make the pilaf.

Use the masala curry and salt to season the chicken strips.

Fry the chicken strips until they turn golden brown.

Sprinkle mint and coriander on it and pour in the chicken stock.

Let it cook for three minutes.

Serve the chicken fillets with the pilaf.

3. How to make butter chicken

Butter chicken sauce served on a plate. Photo: pexels.com, @Mian Shahbaz Anjum

Use a simple chicken fillet recipe with sauce to make butter chicken fillet for a family-get-together weekend. It takes about 40 minutes to have everything ready and set. Follow this butter chicken recipe:

Ingredients:

1 chopped onion

3 crushed garlic cloves

1 kg of chicken fillets

3 cm ginger

1 red chilli

15 ml of garam masala

400g of canned tomatoes

¼ teaspoon of salt

Naan bread for serving

250 ml of plain yoghurt

Dredging chicken fillets in wheat flour. GIF: gifs.com, youtube.com (modified by author)

Preparation steps

Season the chicken with salt.

Melt the butter in a pot over medium heat.

Fry the chicken for 5 to 8 minutes till it turns to gold.

Add onions, garlic, ginger, garam masala, and chilli.

Fry for 2 minutes and pour in the yoghurt and canned tomatoes.

Cook the sauce for 15 minutes until it thickens.

Serve it with bread.

4. Grilled chicken burgers

A creamy grilled chicken burger. Photo: unsplash.com, @Eiliv-Sonas Aceron

Grilled chicken burgers are among the most straightforward boneless chicken dinner ideas. One can make chicken burgers for four in about 25 minutes. Use homemade tomato sauce for this chicken burger recipe. Processed ones have a lot of salt and sugar.

Ingredients

6 pieces of chicken (cut into strips)

2 crushed garlic cloves

Zest of 1 lemon

30 ml olive oil

1 chopped onion

Salt for taste

60 ml of cider vinegar

10 ml of spice to pickle

500 g of cherry tomatoes

5 ml of olive oil

30 ml of xylitol

A cup of milk cream

8 steamed spinach leaves

4 bread rolls

Frying chicken fillets in butter. GIF: gifs.com, youtube.com (modified by author)

Preparation steps

Marinate the chicken fillets for 10 minutes in a mixture of garlic, lemon zest, and oil.

Heat oil over medium heat and fry garlic, onions, and the other ingredients for 20 minutes or until the tomatoes soften.

Grill the chicken fillets for 5 minutes until brown.

Put milk cream, chicken fillets, and cooked ingredients between two spinach leaves.

Slice a bread roll into two halves and put them in between.

Repeat the same process for all four burger rolls.

Serve the burgers with juice, milk, wine or any other drink.

5. Stuffed chicken fillets

Stuffed chicken fillets. Photo: @stuffedchicken, @delish (modified by author)

Stuffed chicken fillet recipes take about an hour to prepare. Therefore, it is better to bake chicken with butternut after work or on weekends. The following recipe serves four individuals.

Ingredients:

500 g of chicken strips

1 chopped onion

30 ml of butter

15 g of flour

125ml of cheddar cheese

400g of cooked macaroni

60ml of breadcrumbs

Salt to taste

Chopped red pepper

Coriander

Salt

1 crushed garlic clove

15 ml of olive oil

Preparing a sauce for the chicken fillets. GIF: gifs.com, youtube.com (modified by author)

Preparation steps

Boil two cups of salted water and add the macaroni.

Let it cook for five minutes, drain water out of the pasta, and set it aside.

Preheat the oven to 350 or 400 degrees.

Fry the onions and garlic with olive oil until they soften.

Mix them with breadcrumbs and pepper, and add salt to taste.

Cut pockets in the chicken fillets and rub oil on them.

Stuff the fillets with the onions, garlic, coriander, breadcrumbs, and pepper.

Melt some butter in a saucepan and add flour.

Dredge the stuffed fillets in the butter and flour mixture.

Bake them for 20-30 minutes at 350 or 400 degrees.

Serve the baked chicken fillets with the cooked macaroni.

6. Chicken and peanut salad

Chicken with Chinese noodles and peanut salad. Photo: @onelovelylife, @everydaydelicious (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A delicious dinner comprising Chinese noodles, chicken, and peanut salad takes 45 minutes to prepare. You will find this meal in most South African restaurants. The following recipe serves a family of six.

Ingredients

30 ml of cooking oil

400 g of Chinese noodles

500 g of chicken strips

¼ teaspoon of salt

30 ml of soy sauce

5 chopped onions

120 g of roasted peanuts

3 chopped red chillies

2 shredded carrots

A bunch of coriander

1 crushed garlic clove

Adding chicken fillets to the sauce. GIF: gifs.com, youtube.com (modified by author)

Preparation steps

Boil two cups of water, and add salt and the Chinese noodles.

Cook the noodles for 5 minutes over medium.

Drain water from the noodles and set them aside.

Fry the chicken strips for about 10 minutes.

Mix the chicken with ginger, soy sauce, and garlic.

Cook until the chicken is brown.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the onion and peanuts.

Serve it with the noodles and add roasted groundnuts, coriander, red chillies, and carrots.

7. Chicken popcorn

Chicken popcorn with vegetables. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Chicken popcorn takes about 25 minutes to prepare. It is a good snack for sporty events or any other occasion that requires people to use a lot of energy. The following recipe for chicken popcorn serves six people.

Ingredients

4 pieces of chicken (cut into strips)

60 ml of soy sauce or mayo

Cooking oil

5 ml of garlic powder

60 ml of cake flour

¼ teaspoon of salt

60 ml of buttermilk

125 ml of cornflower

Cooked chicken fillet. GIF: gifs.com, youtube.com (modified by author)

Preparation steps

Mix the chicken strips with buttermilk and soy sauce.

Marinate them in the fridge for 30 minutes or overnight for 8 hours.

Mix the marinated chicken with the flour, salt, and garlic.

Fry them for 3-5 minutes over medium heat until the chicken is well cooked.

Put them on a kitchen towel to drain excess oil.

Serve with soy sauce or mayo, depending on your taste.

What is the method of cooking chicken fillet?

Some of the best chicken fillet recipes to use are:

Butter chicken recipe

Chicken and peanut salad recipe

Chicken popcorn recipe

Chicken, leek, and butternut bake recipe

Grilled chicken burgers

Curried chicken pilaf

Thin chicken fillet recipe

Chicken fillet served with rice and broccoli. GIF: gifs.com, youtube.com (modified by author)

How do you cook chicken fillets without drying them out?

Brine the chicken in salty water for 20-30 minutes to moisten, tenderize, and boost its natural flavour. The chicken will not be dry or tough after it is baked.

What are chicken fillets good for?

Chicken has less saturated fat than red meat. It also contains high amounts of protein, omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins B, B6, B12, A, C, and D, and minerals like copper, calcium, iron, and zinc.

What should I serve with chicken fillets?

Chicken fillets go well with these meals:

Tangy potato salad with bacon

Toasted herb rice

Mashed potatoes

Creamy cucumber salad

Crispy garlic bread

Creamy pasta with peas and ham

The chicken dinner ideas from these chicken fillet recipes will put a smile on your face. These dishes are affordable to prepare and provide you with a balanced diet. You will never regret trying out these chicken recipes.

