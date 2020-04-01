12 homemade spaghetti and mince recipes for South Africans to know

When it comes to a tangy, rich flavor, nothing beats a traditional spaghetti and mince meal. You can spice up a spaghetti and mince recipe in many ways. For instance, use tomato sauce or paste instead of tomatoes, make meatballs from minced meat, add bacon, grated cheese, and more. This article shares the top spaghetti and mince recipes for South Africans guaranteed to boost your creativity in the kitchen.

Spaghetti and mince meat is a favorite dish in many homes because it is delicious and simple to make. Are you already thinking of making some spaghetti and sauce? Instead of going through scores of recipes online, we've made it easy for you by compiling some of the best spaghetti and mince recipes you should try.

Tips for a simple spaghetti and mince recipe for South Africa

Minced meat should be stored in a refrigerator at 5 degrees or less unless it is already cooked.

When you buy meat, put it in a cooler bag or container to maintain its freshness on your way home.

Store the mince meat in the freezer when you get home if you won't use it the same day. Any bacteria that might be present in the meat doubles every 30 minutes at room temperature.

Wrap the mince to prevent its juices from flowing onto other food. The fluid from the mince contains toxic bacteria that can contaminate other food.

1. Spaghetti and meat sauce recipe

Prep time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Total time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Servings: 6

6 Number of ingredients: 8

Ingredients

350 grams of uncooked spaghetti

2 tablespoons of pure canola oil (or any other vegetable oil of your choice)

1 cup onion (chopped)

4 cloves of minced garlic

500 grams of ground beef (preferably lean meat)

1 can of pre-made pasta sauce

Grated cheese (optional)

1 teaspoon of salt

Calories

437 calories

How to prepare

Cook the spaghetti as indicated on the package.

Alternatively, boil the spaghetti in a pot of hot water until soft, with a pinch of salt.

As the spaghetti is cooking, heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat.

Add the onions and fry till tender or golden brown.

Add in the garlic and fry for a further two minutes.

Add the beef and fry until the meat turns brown.

Stir occasionally.

Once the meat is cooked, add pasta sauce to the pan and stir.

Allow the mixture to simmer for 10 minutes.

Drain the spaghetti and add the meat sauce over it.

You can add the grated cheese over it, although it is an option.

Serve while hot.

2. Tasty spaghetti bolognese recipe

Prep time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Servings: 6

6 Number of ingredients: 11

Ingredients

500 grams mince beef

100 grams diced pancetta (bacon from pork belly meat; optional)

500 grams of tomato puree

250 grams of mushrooms

250 grams of carrots

1 red pepper

300 grams of spaghetti

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 cube of beef stock

1 tablespoon oregano

Pinch of salt and pepper

How to prepare

Prep all your ingredients.

You will need a knife, chopping board, frying pan, saucepan, and a kettle for boiling water.

Dice the carrots and chop the mushrooms and peppers.

Heat in a pan and fry the mince, pancetta, and carrots until they turn brown.

Add the chopped peppers and mushrooms to the pan and continue to fry for another 3 minutes.

Boil water in the kettle and pour it into the saucepan once hot.

Add a pinch of salt, and then add the spaghetti.

Boil for at least 10 minutes or until the spaghetti is cooked.

Dissolve the stock cube in boiling water.

Add the passata and the stock mixture to the pan with the minced meat.

Add oregano and paprika while stirring occasionally.

Cover the pan and allow the sauce to simmer for 5 minutes.

If it becomes too thick, add a little water to the mixture and let it simmer for another 5 minutes.

Drain the water from the spaghetti.

Serve on a plate, and add the sauce on top.

This traditional spaghetti bolognese can be served with grated cheese for extra flavor.

3. Spaghetti and spicy meatballs with tomato sauce

Did you know that you could put a twist on a normal mince and spaghetti dish by making meatballs instead of minced meat? This is a tasty spaghetti and mince recipe with a twist.

Prep time: 40 minutes

40 minutes Servings: 4

4 Number of ingredients: 21

Ingredients

1 packet of spaghetti

500 grams of minced beef

1 egg

1 cup of breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon of mixed herbs

1 teaspoon of ground cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of Cajun seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

For sauce:

400 grams chopped tomatoes

400 ml tomato

2 carrots, diced

1 medium-sized onion, finely diced

2 stalks of celery, finely diced

2 slices of rasher bacon, diced

4 cloves of minced garlic

1 cube of beef stock

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 tablespoon of mixed herbs

3 tablespoons of red wine

Salt and pepper to taste

How to prepare

Mix the meat, breadcrumbs, spices, herbs, and eggs in a bowl.

Scoop out small scoops of the mixture and shape them into small balls.

Fry the balls in a little bit of oil. Drain and set aside.

In a separate pan, fry the onions, celery, bacon, garlic, and other veggies until soft.

Once the veggies are soft, add the wine and allow the mixture to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

In a pot, add the spaghetti to boiling water. Boil for 10 minutes until soft.

Add tomato, soup, herbs, bacon, spices, and stock to the pot and boil.

Allow the sauce to simmer for 5 minutes and let it thicken.

Serve the spaghetti in a bowl, then add the meatballs and sauce.

Grate cheese on top if you'd like.

Sprinkle some salt and pepper to taste and enjoy this flavor-rich dish.

4. Italian spaghetti bolognese recipe

Who said that only beef can be minced? You can enjoy spaghetti and mince chicken. This recipe will show you how to make spaghetti and mince chicken in an Italian way.

Prep time: 45 minutes

45 minutes Servings: 6

6 Number of ingredients: 11

Ingredients

1 onion

3 tablespoons of mixed herbs

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 tablespoons of salt

1 red pepper

1 large egg

3 cans of tomato sauce

1300 grams of minced chicken

2 packets of spaghetti

1 bunch of basil leaves

Parmesan cheese

How to prepare

The first step in this spaghetti Bolognese recipe is mixing herbs, seasonings, and minced chicken in a bowl.

Chop the onion and red pepper and add it to the mixture.

Beat the egg and add it to the mix as well.

Take small scoops of the mixture and form balls.

Heat a pan with a little bit of oil and fry the chicken balls until they’re golden brown.

Add the sauce to the pan once your meatballs are already cooked.

Allow the sauce and meatballs to simmer for 20 minutes.

As the sauce is cooking, you need to prepare your spaghetti.

Boil water, add a pinch of salt, and add spaghetti. Cook until soft.

Once your spaghetti is ready, you can opt to add it to the sauce and mix it up or serve the spaghetti first and then top it off with your chicken meatballs.

Finish off this spaghetti bolognaise resep with basil and parmesan cheese garnish.

5. Cincinnati chili pasta with minced meat recipe

South African kitchens are continually embracing chili, especially Cincinnati chili. This slow-cooking recipe will have you prepare mouth-watering pasta and mince meat.

Servings: 6

6 Prep time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

700 grams mince beef

1 can of kidney beans

1 can tomato sauce

4 green onions

1 Large onion

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons ground chipotle chili

450 grams of spaghetti (or one packet of spaghetti)

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Black pepper

100 grams of cheddar cheese

Salt to taste

How to prepare

Combine the minced beef, sauce, onions, and dry ingredients in a slow cooker.

Ensure you mix all the ingredients correctly.

Also, make sure no clumps of minced meat remain.

Replace the lid and let it cook for 6 hours on low heat.

Once it's ready, serve the sauce over cooked spaghetti and sprinkle with the green onions and grated cheddar cheese.

6. Vegetable spaghetti bolognese recipe

Servings: 4

4 Prep Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

400grams lean beef mince

400 grams of canned tomatoes

1 carrot diced

1 diced onion

1 Tbsp. chopped parsley

One medium pack of butternut spaghetti

One medium pack of courgette spaghetti

1 beef stock cube

How to prepare

In a heavy pan, fry the onions, mince, and carrot until browned.

Add in the tomatoes.

Dissolve the stock cube in half a cup of hot water and add it to the pan.

Cover the sauce and allow it to simmer for 15 minutes.

Stir occasionally.

Decorate with parsley and serve with Bolognese.

7. Summer spaghetti bolognese

Servings: 4

4 Prep time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

400g lean beef mince

1 chopped onion

2 Tbsp. of chopped parsley

1 Finely diced courgette

400g plum tomatoes, chopped

1 beef stock cube

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

300g whole-wheat spaghetti

How to prepare

In a skillet, fry the onion, carrot, and mince until the meat is brown.

Add Worcestershire sauce, tomatoes, cube, and courgette in a cup of water.

Add this to the mince in the pan and let it simmer for 20 minutes.

Stir occasionally.

Remove the lid and let it cook for a few more minutes.

Cook your spaghetti in salted boiling water until it's soft. Drain the water and garnish the pasta with parsley.

Serve with Bolognese sauce.

8. Spaghetti bolognese

Servings: 4

4 Prep time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

250 grams of mince beef, lean

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons of Olive oil

2 Rashers (streaky bacon), finely chopped

1 can of tomatoes, peeled

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 Stalk celery

1 Peeled and finely chopped carrot

Bay leaf

400g Spaghetti

Pepper and salt to taste

How to prepare

Heat olive oil in a pan under medium heat. Add onions and fry until they soften.

Add bacon and mince while stirring continuously until browned.

Add celery, garlic, and carrot, and cook for 3 minutes.

Add the tomatoes and bay leaf and allow it to simmer on low heat for 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.

For an extra boost in flavor, add a dash of red wine or beef stock which will help keep the sauce moist.

To save time, you can double the ingredients in the recipe and freeze the rest of the sauce for another day. Another handy tip is to use kitchen scissors to chop bacon quicker.

9. Best spaghetti bolognese

Despite the amount of Bolognese recipes available on the internet, this spaghetti Bolognese is easy to prepare and makes for a mouth-watering dish with its rich color and flavor, thanks to the Worcestershire sauce used in this recipe.

Servings: 4

4 Prep time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

500 g of beef mince, lean

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 Tbsp. sunflower oil (or vegetable oil of your choice)

2 Stalks of celery

4 crushed garlic cloves

1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped

400grams chopped tomatoes

Bay leaf

3 tablespoons of tomato paste

400g spaghetti

Pepper and salt to taste

A pinch of paprika

A pinch of mixed dry herbs

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

250g sliced mushrooms

Chopped parsley

350g. spaghetti

Freshly grated parmesan

How to prepare

In a heavy pan, heat the oil and add onions. Fry until soft.

Add the chopped garlic and let it fry before adding the meat.

Stir occasionally until the meat is brown.

Add the chopped tomatoes, paprika, celery, Worcestershire sauce, mixed herbs, pepper, sugar, salt, and tomato paste.

Cover and let simmer for 45 minutes. Stir occasionally. If the sauce thickens, you can add water to keep it from drying out.

Add mushrooms and cook for 30 minutes.

Cook the spaghetti as per the instructions on the packet.

Drain and add a little oil to prevent the spaghetti from sticking together.

Serve the Bolognese sauce with the ready spaghetti and garnish with fresh parsley and grated parmesan.

10. Traditional spaghetti bolognese recipe‌

Servings: 3-4

3-4 Prep time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total time: 35-45 minutes

Ingredients

Your spaghetti of choice

500 grams of minced beef

1 grated carrot

250g mushrooms, finely diced

1 medium finely chopped or grated onion

2 cloves crushed garlic

1 can tomatoes

100grams tomato paste

1 glass of red wine

Pepper and salt for seasoning

Parmesan cheese to garnish

How to prepare

Heat the oil in a pan and add the onions. Let cook until the onions are tender.

Add the carrots, celery, and garlic.

Continue cooking for a few more minutes or until you can smell the garlic.

Add the mushrooms and mix them well.

Allow it to cook for a further 3 minutes.

Add the minced beef while breaking it up with clean hands.

Cook until meat is no longer pink.

Add the wine, canned tomatoes, and tomato paste.

Stir and allow to simmer for 30 minutes until the sauce thickens.

Cook the spaghetti as per the instructions.

Once ready, season to taste and serve with your ready Bolognese.

11. Spaghetti with shrimp, vegetables, and minced meat

Servings: 4

4 Prep time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tsp. basil

1 clove garlic

1 Pack whole grain spaghetti

½ Tsp. crushed red pepper

1 Tsp. beef seasoning

2 cups carrot

1 cup green beans

2 cups broccoli

1 cup minced meat

1 cup chopped onion

3 cups chopped tomatoes

350 grams of shrimp

Salt to Taste

How to prepare

Cook your pasta as per the instructions on the packet and set aside.

Add your meat, beef seasoning, onions, and half a cup of water in a non-stick frying pan.

Allow it to cook until the meat browns. Set it aside as well.

Set the non-stick pan on a stove and add your garlic, onions, and olive oil.

Let it cook until it sizzles, then stir in the red pepper, crushed tomato, and basil.

Let it cook until well heated through.

Add the cooked minced meat and leave it on the heat for 3 more minutes.

Add the carrot, broccoli, shrimp, and green beans, and let it cook for 2 minutes.

Add the cooked pasta and mix until the veggies and sauce cover it well.

Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until it is well heated through.

12. Spicy mince spaghetti recipe

Servings: 2

2 Prep time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

250 grams of mince

1 Tablespoon of oil of your choice

3 cloves garlic

100ml sour cream

Salt to taste

Pinch of garam masala

1 Tsp. chili powder or masala or dried chili flakes

Spaghetti

How to prepare

Heat oil in a pan on medium heat and add the mince. Fry until meat is no longer pink.

Add the garlic, chili powder, and garam masala. Fry for a further 2 to 3 minutes on low heat.

Add the 200ml water, cook for 5 minutes, and add your sour cream. Simmer on low heat.

Cook the pasta according to the package instructions and serve with the mince sauce.

How to cook spaghetti and mince?

Shallow fry your mince meat till it is brown. Add tomato paste and coriander. Set it aside when it is ready and prepare your pasta. Mix 2 tbsp of salt in three cups of boiling water. Put the spaghetti in the boiling water and cook according to the instructions and timing on the package. Serve the pasta while hot spicy minced meat.

How to make spaghetti and mince with cheese?

Sauté zucchini, onion, and carrot on a frying pan until the onion is soft. Add mince and cook until browned, then add pasta sauce. Simmer the food for 15 to 20 minutes. Boil the spaghetti when the sauce is cooking. Mix the pasta and sauce in a casserole dish and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Bake the food for about 30 minutes until the top turns brown.

What vegetables go with spaghetti bolognese?

You can use celery, onions, tomatoes, carrots, and mushrooms in your spaghetti bolognese recipe.

How do you spice up spaghetti?

Use red pepper flakes, dried oregano, garlic, parsley, basil, and any other spicy ingredients you feel can spice up your spaghetti. Remember to minimize your seasoning so your food will not lose its natural flavor.

What to eat with spaghetti and mince?

You can serve your paste and mince meat with fruit salads, wine, milk, yogurt, or smoothies. Some people prefer to add barbecue meals to the dish.

What goes good with spaghetti and meatballs?

Garlic bread goes well with spaghetti and meatballs. Add yogurt, fruit salads, milk, wine, or fresh smoothies to your meal if you want to.

How do you serve spaghetti at a dinner party?

You can prepare crusty loaves of bread for guests to dip into your spaghetti and mince sauce.

Is spaghetti for lunch or dinner?

You can eat bread with spaghetti if you have mince or vegetable sauce to dip in.

Is spaghetti a dinner food?

Pasta is ideal at any time of day. You can even have it for dinner as an appetizer.

There is something that is very comforting about slurping up noodles that are coated in a meaty sauce. These spaghetti and mince recipes South Africa are comfort foods that you will love. Keep in mind that slow-cooked Bolognese dishes need a lot of time to infuse the flavors. Most of these spaghetti and mince recipes are, therefore, perfect for the weekend or when you have enough time to cook.

