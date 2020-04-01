Learn the best durban curry recipes in South Africa: step-by-step guide

Durban curry recipes originated in the city of Durban, in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa. The curry is influenced by the culinary traditions of the Indian community in Durban, which has a rich history dating back to the arrival of Indian labourers in the region during the 19th century.

Durban curries are distinct from the rest since they are usually hotter and are coloured red with chillies, tomatoes, and cayenne pepper, among other Indian flavours. Follow this beef curry recipe to come up with the best beef curry stew.

Best Durban curry recipes in South Africa

Durban curry is known for its vibrant and bold flavours, achieved through the use of various spices. These may include cumin, coriander, turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, fenugreek, cloves, and chilli powder. The combination and quantities of spices used can vary depending on personal preferences.

Durban beef curry recipe

Below is a step-by-step guide on making an Indian beef curry recipe to surprise your friends and family.

Ingredients

Below are the ingredients you should use.

400g beef cubed or fillet, fat-trimmed

250 ml tomato puree

Fresh coriander

250g chickpeas, cooked

Two tablespoons of olive oil

Two cloves garlic, finely minced

One onion, medium size finely chopped

Aromatics: 2 bay leaves, fennel seeds (½ tablespoon), one cinnamon stick

Two green chillies, sliced lengthwise

Five curry leaves

Two tablespoons of curry powder

One tablespoon of ground cumin

One tablespoon of ground coriander

One tablespoon of fresh thyme

Salt to taste

Preparation method

Below is a step-by-step guide on how you can prepare this delicious meal.

Clean the beef and its drain water. Cut it into 1-inch small cubes. Heat the oil in a pan and add the diced onions, cinnamon sticks, and cloves. Add the masala powder, stir, and then add the meat to the pan. Add the garlic, salt, ginger, fennel seeds, curry leaves, tomato puree, salt, and chopped coriander. Stir the ingredients together. Let them cook on high heat for up to 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium level and let it cook for 30 minutes. Let the meat and vegetables simmer on high heat for 5 minutes when they are well cooked. Garnish with coriander sprigs. You can serve it with basmati rice, sambals, roti, and green salad. Adjust the seasoning accordingly before serving.

Durban mince curry recipe with potatoes

The Durban mince curry recipe features ground/minced meat, such as beef or lamb, cooked with an array of ingredients to create a rich and savoury curry.

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients you should have to be able to prepare this Durban curry recipe.

500-gram lamb mince or mince of your choice

3 tablespoons light olive oil or vegetable oil

1 onion finely chopped

1 cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

1 star aniseed

1 cardamom

2 tablespoon ginger/garlic paste

1 tablespoon Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tablespoon masala

1 tablespoon ground fennel seeds

1 tablespoon turmeric

1 tablespoon garam masala

2 tomatoes blanched and grated

1 sprig of curry leaf

2 small potatoes cut into medium-sized cubes

1/4 cup water only if required

Preparation method

Below is an easy guide on how you can prepare your curry recipe.

Heat oil over medium heat in a flat pot and add cinnamon, bay leaf, star aniseed, and black cardamom. Once the spices become fragrant, introduce curry leaf and onion, sautéing until the onion turns translucent. Include ginger/garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add chilli powder, masala, turmeric, fennel, and garam masala, cooking until a paste forms, approximately 2 minutes. Add a few drops of water to prevent scorching. Add the minced meat and cook for 10 minutes over low heat. Add potatoes and mix well, seasoning with salt. Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Add grated tomatoes and continue simmering until the potatoes become soft. During the cooking process, add around 1/4 cup of water or a little more if the curry appears to be drying out. Garnish with cilantro, and serve hot with rice or bread and carrot salad.

What meat is the best for Durban curry beef?

It is recommended you go for chuck steak. This well-cut meat comes from the shoulder of the animal. It is lean but still contains a high content of collagen, low external fat, and the right amount of marbling.

What makes a good curry?

It is made through a combination of the following: tomatoes, pureed peppers, chillis, coconut milk, yoghurt or cream, and diced or pureed onion, among other ingredients. With those ingredients, you will be able to improvise a pleasurable and straightforward sauce.

What makes Durban curry different?

Unlike traditional dishes, a Durban curry does not typically use cream, milk, yoghurt, or almonds, and very little butter or ghee is used.

It typically incorporates a generous amount of red chilli powder or other hot spices, giving the curry a notable heat level. This distinguishes it from milder curries found in other regions.

What does Durban mince curry taste like?

Durban mince curry is typically spicy, with a noticeable level of heat. The use of red chilli powder and other strong spices gives the curry a scorching kick.

How to make beef more tender in Durban curry?

To make beef more tender in Durban curry, you can use a pressure cooker to tenderize it. You can also marinate the beef in a mixture of yoghurt, lemon juice, or vinegar, along with spices and seasonings of your choice

You may make any of your favourite Durban curry recipes from the two mentioned above. These recipes are adaptable because you can use as many spices as you want and adjust the quantities to your liking.

