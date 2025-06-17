South African influencer and dancer Tsekeleke recently bagged a new reality TV show on Mzansi Magic

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald posted about the influencer's new show on social media

Mzansi Magic PR manager, Irvin Pooe, shared with Briefly News what the show, Lose It or Lose Me, is all about

Influencer Tsekeleke bagged a new TV deal. Image: Supplied (Mzansi Magic)

Bathong! Mzansi Magic has no chill whatsoever. The controversial influencer shook many after news of him securing a new bag on TV went viral on social media.

Tsekeleke to debut in new reality TV show

Things are looking up for the South African popular influencer and dancer Tsekeleke as he recently bagged a new reality TV show, Lose it or Lose Me on Mzansi Magic, just after the star got a protection order against his girlfriend, Black Cat.

The entertainment commentator, Jabu Macdonald, excitedly posted about Tsekeleke's new job on social media, which sparked a heated debate about what the star would be doing on the show.

"Social media personality Tsekeleke joins Mzansi Magic’s new reality show ‘Lose It or Lose Me’, which follows him and other individuals on their weight loss journeys. ‘Lose It or Lose Me’ premieres on 8 July at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic," he wrote.

Netizens react to Tsekeleke's new gig

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star who accused his manager of exploitation, bagging a new show on Mzansi Magic. Here's what they had to say below:

@MsNomthy commented:

"It explains why he is not on the TikTok streets; they took his phone because he can’t keep a secret and was going to give us the scoop on the show before 8 July. “Hape Ke tlo tswa mo TV, and rea gyma nna e siye hape kwa, re bolaya ke tlala."

@LebogangRaphah2 wrote:

"Tsekeleke failed to lose weight. He ate salt and vinegar zimbas and said he’s dieting."

@crazythatoo asked:

"Shame, will Tsekeleke even understand what he is supposed to do?"

@UncleTeddyChef responded:

"This confuses me. The Tsekeleke we grew up knowing he died or I am wrong? Who is this? Or he multiplied."

@EweJwarha replied:

"They should do this show, but next time make it about people leaving their significant other if they won't drop another habit, like booze, weed or worse ❄️ I'd love to see people. Tell their partners to forget about it mna ndizosela today."

@KgomotsoTlhapan mentioned:

"I hope he will lose weight."

Netizens reacted to Tsekeleke's new gig. Image: @tsekeleke

What you need to know about Tsekeleke's new show

Mzansi Magic PR manager, Irvin Pooe, shared with Briefly News what the show, Lose It or Lose Me, is all about.

He said:

"Lose It or Lose Me is not your typical weight loss show! It follows the journeys of three brave individuals who have been given the toughest ultimatum of their lives: "Get healthy or risk losing your relationship." The pressure is real!

"Each episode dives into the realities of weight loss - physically, emotionally and psychologically. But beyond the numbers on the scale, viewers will witness deep character development, shifting relationship dynamics and the powerful effects of personal transformation."

Dr Malinga gives up on managing Tsekeleke after receiving threats

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga parted ways with Tsekeleke after receiving threats from his family.

Social media is buzzing after Dr Malinga revealed that he was ending his working relationship with Tsekeleke.

