Dr Malinga is allegedly parting ways with Tsekeleke and won't be his manager anymore

It was alleged that Lingas was receiving threats from Tsekeleke's family and is now in fear for his life

Briefly News got in touch with the Akulaleki hitmaker, who cleared the air about the news

Dr Malinga says managing Tsekelele has put his life in danger. Images: Instagram/ drmalinga, Supplied

News just in that Dr Malinga apparently parted ways with Tsekeleke after receiving threats from his family.

Dr Malinga breaks up with Tsekeleke

Social media is buzzing after Dr Malinga revealed that he was ending his working relationship with Tsekeleke.

The Solomon hitmaker was seen in a recent livestream confronting Tsekeleke about receiving threats from the influencer's family, saying he was in fear for his life:

"I hope you'll be fine with your family because I don't want to get shot the next time I bring you something at your house. I have children and a wife who needs me. I'm going to leave you with your family before I get hurt."

However, Dr Malinga told Briefly News that his relationship with the famous influencer/ dancer hasn't changed:

"I'm not parting ways with Tsekeleke 012, we're still going to work together. We have a contract, but his family want to do things their way, but they won't win. Tsekeleke loves Lingas Entertainment, he loves Dr Malinga and he sees a difference when he works with us.

Lindas says Tsekeleke's family wanted to benefit from their hard work:

"Their threats mean nothing, it's desperation from people who want to benefit from our hard work; they'll never win. We didn't take this to the lawyers because we won't waste money."

Mzansi reacts to Dr Malinga and Tsekeleke drama

Netizens were stunned by the revelations and speculated that Tsekeleke's family may be after his money:

kellzmtshumeni claimed:

"They wanna manage him and control the money because they think he makes money. The moment they realize that he doesn't make money the way they thought, they will drop him."

NiphoDbn said:

"That time his family will do nothing except finish his grant money. I've seen this in the hood many times."

vigilanceblues wrote:

"He tried to manage him the best way he could."

Poifetso349 posted:

"These families do this because they want money to come to them and the manager doesn’t allow them to exploit the artist."

Neilwejoy responded:

"He really tried shame. He gave him a taste of the soft life, and his family doesn’t even care, all they want is money."

Dr Malinga spoils Tsekeleke

