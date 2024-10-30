South African media personality Moshe Ndiki and his boyfriend have allegedly broken up

The news of their break up comes just after the couple gushed over one another on social media

Netizens were not exactly shocked by the news, as some trolled the relationship, saying it was not going to last

Another one bites the dust. Moshe Ndiki and his boyfriend Mzie have allegedly called it quits.

Moshe Ndiki and his boyfriend Mzie have allegedly parted ways. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Is Moshe Ndiki single again?

All-round South African media entertainer Moshe Ndiki is allegedly single again. The new father of twins is rumoured to have broken up with his boyfriend, Mzie.

The couple recently gushed over one another on social media, and Mzie sent Moshe a sweet birthday message.

In his lengthy post, Mzie expressed how fond he is of Moshe.

"Happy Birthday, my love! Wishing you a day filled with all the joy, laughter, and love you bring into my life every day. Here’s to celebrating you and all the wonderful moments we’ve shared together. I’m grateful for every moment with you and can’t wait to make more memories together. Have the most amazing day, my dear. I love you endlessly!"

However, he has since deleted it. Musa Khawula alleged that the couple ended their relationship.

Mzansi reacts to Moshe's break-up news

Social media users were not exactly shocked by the news. Some trolled the relationship, saying it was not going to last anyway.

@bonnyskosana shared:

"This relationship was never going to last; this guy was dealing with a lot especially from his family side. Moshe was putting a lot on his plate regarding being a father and all."

@thandomasanabo stated:

"Don’t let Phelo see this."

@nicksta_napo asked:

"Manje those twins they adopted?"

@MalumeRichie laughed:

"These same gender relationships also don’t last😭😭😭😂😂😂 kanti what is the problem?"

@IamEmmanie_H claimed:

"I am not surprised. He looks like he's a bully."

@Scarnia_11 stated:

"Who's getting how much? Phela it's always about cashing in lately."

@zanikgope said:

"The game has no VIP son" ~ Sizwe Dhlomo. He must just go back to Phelo who's still crying over him on the Bala show & saying, "The heart wants what it wants"

@Dingiswayo joked:

"Chomi. Your caption lacks spices. I was expecting something like " Father of two, Moshe Ndiki who once gave me a beatation like Mihlali , has parted ways with Mzi"

Phelo Bala moves on from Moshe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Phelo Bala has found love at the hands of another man, following a highly publicised divorce from Moshe Ndiki.

ZiMoja reported that Phelo Bala and his new boyfriend, Thami Dube, met on Instagram.

