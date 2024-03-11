Moshe Ndiki's partner, Mzie, celebrated Moshe's birthday with a heartfelt post on social media

Fans also joined in, sending their well wishes and love to the couple on this special day

Moshe and Mzie have been showcasing their love for each other since making their relationship official last year in 2023

Moshe Ndiki is celebrating another trip around the sun and his boo did not miss the chance to celebrate him. Mzie warmed hearts with a touching post on social media.

Moshe Ndiki’s boyfriend Mzie celebrated his birthday with a touching post. Image: @mzie_n and @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki's man Mzie celebrates his birthday

Moshe Ndiski and Mzie are definitely head over heels in love with each other. The pair has been serving couple goals on social media after going official last year.

Taking to his Instagram page on Moshe Ndiki's birthday, Mzie poured his heart out in a touching post. He said that he is grateful for the moments they have had together and is looking forward to creating more memories together. The lengthy post read:

"Happy Birthday, my love! Wishing you a day filled with all the joy, laughter, and love you bring into my life every day. Here’s to celebrating you and all the wonderful moments we’ve shared together.

"I’m grateful for every moment with you and can’t wait to make more memories together. Have the most amazing day, my dear. I love you endlessly!"

Mzansi reacts to Mzie's post

Fans also wished their favourite media personality well on his special day.

@nonkositshangana said:

"Happy Birthday sthandwa sika Mzie, ooohhh yaaz wena utsho ngamajoni enza abantwana abahle. Enjoy your special day my lovie. Lots of love"

@cleomash added:

"Happy birthday to u Tata wama wele have an amazing day!"

@rorisangramorena commented:

"Happy birthday to our fav ❤️"

@strangergowaseb added:

"Happy birthday Moshe, God bless."

Phelo Bala happily in love with Thami Dube after split from Moshe Ndiki

Briefly News previously reported that reality TV star Phelo Bala has reportedly found love again following a highly publicised split from Moshe Ndiki.

According to ZiMoja, Phelo Bala and his new boyfriend, Thami Dube, met on Instagram. They both kept on liking each other's posts, sparking a love interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News