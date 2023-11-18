Socialite Jessica Nkosi and her actor husband, TK Dlamini, have Mzansi gushing over their love story

One person posted a picture of the couple on Twitter, appreciating their beauty

People were impressed by the post and flooded the former Uzalo and Isibaya actors with compliments

Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini gave social media users pure joy with one loving picture. Images: @maverick.seizure, @jessicankosi

Mzansi was keeping up with the Dlamini's former Uzalo's Ntokozo TK Dlamini and his gorgeous wife, a Bomb Productions fave, Jessica Nkosi and their union after the actress confirmed their union.

Tweep posts appreciation post for TK Dlamini and Jessica Nkosi

Twitter user @Neo52403448 couldn't help but post a picture of the beautiful couple and said:

"Mr and Mrs Dlamini appreciation post"

Check out the picture below:

Netizens shower the Dlaminis with praise

People found the parents of two adorable, especially after TK organised a magical and white-themed surprise baby shower for his gorgeous wife. When they saw the appreciation post, they complimented them more:

@BlackAn65843366 could only imagine:

"D@mn, wonder how beautiful their kids are."

@masenyamakola was convinced:

"Without a doubt, this relationship is very solid, it doesn't make noise.".

@Artybotoman93 commented:

"This guy was so good on 'Uzalo' now when I see him I just see umgulukudu."

@ShamzLove89 had a question:

"I'm so scared of what I'm about to ask, but isn't Nkosi and Dlamini the same surname?"

@HloniphaniNcu18 shared some information:

"The reason why I was watching 'Uzalo'."

@Zodwa_only confessed:

"They are beautiful."

@toosore1_4 joked:

"Hey ngith indoda ithathe isbongo sa Minnie."

@ukuziqhenya declared:

"Love is beautiful."

@SSKaMakhumalo confessed:

"They Look GOOD."

@Vusumzi_Kotii remembered:

"This relationship was toxic at some point, I hope the guy became right."

