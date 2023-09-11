Lamiez Holworthy Unveils Spring Look With 3 Fresh Photos, Spreads Body Positivity: “I Feel Amazing”
- Energetic DJ Lamiez Holworthy has once again spread body positivity on her social media accounts with a lovey spring post
- She took to her Instagram to post an appreciation post for her body, reflecting on the struggles she faces as a curvy woman
- Social media users related to her post, affirming her figure and her sense of style
New mom DJ Lamiez showed off her hot post-baby body to raise awareness of body positivity.
DJ Lamiez Holworthy flaunts 3 Spring pictures
The charismatic DJ was clad in a multi-coloured short dress for the new season. She posted an appreciation post on Instagram, saying:
"Dear ladies, if you needed a sign to wear those summer dresses, shorts, bikinis and skirts even with your big thighs, legs, stretch marks, cellulite and hyperpigmentation- here it is.
"I won’t lie, I almost allowed my insecurities and fears to get the better of me and then it hit me- I feel amazing!
"I know, I see them, I live with them and if I don’t have an issue with them, I don’t see why anyone else should so here I saved the cyber bullies some trouble and pointed out all that they’ve tried to shame me with."
Check out Lamiez's pictures here:
Social media users echo Lamiez Holoworthy sentiments
Netizens who have body image issues jumped in on the comment section to share their thoughts on Lamiez's encouragement:
@masoeujetty praised:
"This lady is a true example of class and style. What I love about her is she's always dressed like #ladyboss"
@fezngcobo was grateful:
"Yaz you and my husband are the reason I now wear shorts, thank you."
@tokollobaker praised:
"Absolutely true. You look stunning. You have no idea how many of us you are encouraging right now. O dese blynn and wang' tlatsa."
@teachermbalie confessed:
"We needed to hear this."
@nesgirls2 said:
"You said the truth. Sometimes we feel ashamed of being ourselves because of other people comments. Funny enough those comments come from other women. Thank you, I love you."
@the_boujee_traveller couldn't resist:
"Delicious! I licked the screen."
@smuntsu's profile picture was feeling it:
"Spring has definitely sprung. Stunning, stunning, stunning!"
@fatyela_busisiwe praised:
"You look beautiful mommy."
@edwananandy said:
"Mama kaboy uhot hle."
@khunediradebe affirmed her:
"You have the most amazing and beautiful body ever."
