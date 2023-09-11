Energetic DJ Lamiez Holworthy has once again spread body positivity on her social media accounts with a lovey spring post

She took to her Instagram to post an appreciation post for her body, reflecting on the struggles she faces as a curvy woman

Social media users related to her post, affirming her figure and her sense of style

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has unveiled her Spring look with an affirmation note for women with self-esteem issues. Images: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

New mom DJ Lamiez showed off her hot post-baby body to raise awareness of body positivity.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy flaunts 3 Spring pictures

The charismatic DJ was clad in a multi-coloured short dress for the new season. She posted an appreciation post on Instagram, saying:

"Dear ladies, if you needed a sign to wear those summer dresses, shorts, bikinis and skirts even with your big thighs, legs, stretch marks, cellulite and hyperpigmentation- here it is.

"I won’t lie, I almost allowed my insecurities and fears to get the better of me and then it hit me- I feel amazing!

"I know, I see them, I live with them and if I don’t have an issue with them, I don’t see why anyone else should so here I saved the cyber bullies some trouble and pointed out all that they’ve tried to shame me with."

Check out Lamiez's pictures here:

Social media users echo Lamiez Holoworthy sentiments

Netizens who have body image issues jumped in on the comment section to share their thoughts on Lamiez's encouragement:

@masoeujetty praised:

"This lady is a true example of class and style. What I love about her is she's always dressed like #ladyboss"

@fezngcobo was grateful:

"Yaz you and my husband are the reason I now wear shorts, thank you."

@tokollobaker praised:

"Absolutely true. You look stunning. You have no idea how many of us you are encouraging right now. O dese blynn and wang' tlatsa."

@teachermbalie confessed:

"We needed to hear this."

@nesgirls2 said:

"You said the truth. Sometimes we feel ashamed of being ourselves because of other people comments. Funny enough those comments come from other women. Thank you, I love you."

@the_boujee_traveller couldn't resist:

"Delicious! I licked the screen."

@smuntsu's profile picture was feeling it:

"Spring has definitely sprung. Stunning, stunning, stunning!"

@fatyela_busisiwe praised:

"You look beautiful mommy."

@edwananandy said:

"Mama kaboy uhot hle."

@khunediradebe affirmed her:

"You have the most amazing and beautiful body ever."

Zola Mhlongo posts empowering video on Women's Day

In another Briefly News story, TV personality Zola Mhlongo posted a video praising herself on Women's Day, calling herself the storm.

She uploaded the elegant video on her social media platforms amid the baby daddy's s*x tape scandal with influencer Cyan Boujee. She was powered with compliments for putting herself first.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News