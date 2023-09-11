Global site navigation

Lamiez Holworthy Unveils Spring Look With 3 Fresh Photos, Spreads Body Positivity: “I Feel Amazing”
by  Molebogeng Seemela
  • Energetic DJ Lamiez Holworthy has once again spread body positivity on her social media accounts with a lovey spring post
  • She took to her Instagram to post an appreciation post for her body, reflecting on the struggles she faces as a curvy woman
  • Social media users related to her post, affirming her figure and her sense of style

DJ Lamiez flaunts her curves proudly, always sharing body positivity.
DJ Lamiez Holworthy has unveiled her Spring look with an affirmation note for women with self-esteem issues. Images: @lamiez_holworthy
New mom DJ Lamiez showed off her hot post-baby body to raise awareness of body positivity.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy flaunts 3 Spring pictures

The charismatic DJ was clad in a multi-coloured short dress for the new season. She posted an appreciation post on Instagram, saying:

"Dear ladies, if you needed a sign to wear those summer dresses, shorts, bikinis and skirts even with your big thighs, legs, stretch marks, cellulite and hyperpigmentation- here it is.

"I won’t lie, I almost allowed my insecurities and fears to get the better of me and then it hit me- I feel amazing!
"I know, I see them, I live with them and if I don’t have an issue with them, I don’t see why anyone else should so here I saved the cyber bullies some trouble and pointed out all that they’ve tried to shame me with."

Check out Lamiez's pictures here:

Social media users echo Lamiez Holoworthy sentiments

Netizens who have body image issues jumped in on the comment section to share their thoughts on Lamiez's encouragement:

@masoeujetty praised:

"This lady is a true example of class and style. What I love about her is she's always dressed like #ladyboss"

@fezngcobo was grateful:

"Yaz you and my husband are the reason I now wear shorts, thank you."

@tokollobaker praised:

"Absolutely true. You look stunning. You have no idea how many of us you are encouraging right now. O dese blynn and wang' tlatsa."

@teachermbalie confessed:

"We needed to hear this."

@nesgirls2 said:

"You said the truth. Sometimes we feel ashamed of being ourselves because of other people comments. Funny enough those comments come from other women. Thank you, I love you."

@the_boujee_traveller couldn't resist:

"Delicious! I licked the screen."

@smuntsu's profile picture was feeling it:

"Spring has definitely sprung. Stunning, stunning, stunning!"

@fatyela_busisiwe praised:

"You look beautiful mommy."

@edwananandy said:

"Mama kaboy uhot hle."

@khunediradebe affirmed her:

"You have the most amazing and beautiful body ever."

