Former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi took to Instagram to share a video of her lavish baby shower

The expecting mother revealed that the white-themed event was organised by her husband, TK Dlamini, as well as her family and friends

Mzansi was blown away by how the venue was beautifully decked, and they also showed love to Jessica Nkosi

Jessica Nkosi is the happiest mom to be after her man, friends, and family threw her a lavish baby shower.

The actress, expecting her second child with TK Dlamini, posted a video of her white-themed baby shower. The clip showed the décor and Jessica, who was overjoyed to see what her husband, family, and friends had planned for her.

In the caption, she thanked TK, her family, and friends. Nkosi also stated that she was pleased with how the day went.

"I am so loved, and I don’t take that for granted… God knows. The day was so glorious, and the whole set-up made it feel like we were sitting in heaven. I cry each time I think about this day. Thank you to ubaba wezingane zami, my family, and my amazing friends for putting this together. I was literally surprised, and I feel I’m too clever to be surprised, but they pulled it of "

Check out the video below:

Mzansi impressed by Jessica Nkosi's extravagant baby shower

Taking to the comments, many people were impressed with Jessica's baby shower décor and complimented it. Some lavished love on the pregnant woman, saying she deserved to be pampered.

@konke_nog said:

"This is so beautiful."

@somesay_lola shared:

"So gorgeous Jess "

@geraldene_06 posted:

"If this is how my baby shower will look, I want it."

@mchunufezeka replied:

"Babazi did the things You are indeed blessed "

@ceboferreira commented:

"You are loved mama ❤️"

@yo.its.auntie.kedi also said:

"You deserve it "

@audreymokhine_ added:

"This is stunning ❤️"

Jessica Nkosi slams people for pregnancy shaming her

According to TimesLIVE, Jessica blasted online users who trolled her after she shared maternity pictures.

The news publication said the former Isibaya actress addressed people who questioned why she got pregnant for the second time. Peeps felt like she rushed on adding another little one in the Dlamini family despite her firstborn Namisa turning five this year.

“This is why I end up not posting or removing the comment section cause there are just a few people that will just irritate me. And I know I shouldn't be entertaining them but yoh, sometimes nje."

Jessica Nkosi confirms her marriage to TK Dlamini

In a previous report by Briefly News, Jessica Nkosi announced her marriage to TK Dlamini by flaunting her wedding ring.

Due to their previous relationship scandals, Mzansi was not too welcoming of their marriage.

