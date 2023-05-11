The Queen actress Jessica Nkosi has had enough of people making a mockery of her second pregnancy

Jessica and her husband, actor TK Dlamini, are expecting their second child together and she recently posted a maternity photoshoot

The soon-to-be mommy of two has put her trolls on blast in an Instagram rant after catching heat in her comments section

Jessica Nkosi, who will welcome her second child with TK Dlamini, has received some negative comments from trolls. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Former The Queen actress Jessica Nkosi has clapped back at trolls who made a mockery out of her recent maternity shoot photos.

Jessica and her husband, Uzalo actor TK Dlamini, will be welcoming their second child together. They have a four-year-old daughter named Namisa.

According to TshisaLIVE, a joyous moment for Jessica got ruined by some of the mean and intrusive comments from trolls, and she has addressed them.

Jessica Nkosi shares breath-taking maternity pictures

It's not out of the ordinary for celebrity mommies to share their most cherished moments with fans, and Jessica did too. The former Isibaya actress recently shared images from her maternity shoot.

Mean comments flood Jessica's comments section

Trolls criticised Jessica for getting pregnant again and some even asked her why is she still pregnant. Others wanted to know when will she be giving birth. Not finding any of this amusing, the actress took to her Instagram stories to address the trolls.

"People who say; 'You pregnant again?' Excuse me... my last pregnancy was in 2018, it's 2023! Are you kidding me! Stop it, please. Acting as if I've been pregnant every year since, and even if I was, so what?

“This is why I end up not posting or removing the comment section cause there are just a few people that will just irritate me. And I know I shouldn't be entertaining them but yoh, sometimes nje.”

Jessica even clapped back at those who make fun of the fact that she has not given birth yet.

“Or people who say; 'Hawu you still pregnant.' Yes sure, it's odd that I'm pregnant for 9 months. Regular people give birth in a month. I'm sorry! Next time I make sure to give birth quickly just for you."

Jessica's followers congratulate her

@only1destine commented:

"Pregnant but still on their necks."

@aarons_daughter said:

"There's nothing more beautiful than being pregnant and married. No stress."

@mabija_siyamthemba shared:

"You remember when @djzinhle was pregnant with Asante on photoshoot of @hairmajesty_by_djzinhle she said, 'The next person must be preg in a group must be you,' guess what happened... you look beautiful, mama."

Nkosi confirms her marriage to TK Dlamini

Jessica Nkosi announced her marriage to TK Dlamini by flaunting her wedding ring.

Due to their previous relationship scandals, Mzansi was not too welcoming of their marriage.

One social media user, @Munyaradzi_Moffat commented:

"I have a feeling that this one can last in her marriage coz of the way she handles herself. We only get to know about her when she acts in a certain telenovela, other than that it silence."

