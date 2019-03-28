Since Isibaya debuted on Mzansi Magic, its fans can attest that the show has lived up to its potential. The intensity from one episode to another is unrivalled. In any case, the show’s fans have had no reason to look for other series that can match the intensity on display in this 9.0 IMDb-rated television show. Besides the impressive and exciting storyline, it is the Isibaya cast that makes this series tick.

Besides the impressive and exciting storyline, it is the Isibaya cast that makes this series tick. Photo: @IsMzansi

Source: UGC

This piece highlights and lists the current Isibaya cast members as well as those from the past. As you go through this A-Z exhaustive list of the Isibaya actors and actresses, you will find their photos. Also, the real names of the cast members are alongside their character names.

The full list of Isibaya cast

Here is the list of all the Isibaya characters that have appeared on this South African soapie since it started airing. The names of the actors and Isibaya actresses below are in descending order, with their real names in brackets.

1. Bhekifa (Vusi Kunene)

He has appeared in 25 films. Photo: @Vusi

Source: Instagram

Kunene is a South African actor. He has appeared in 25 films and television shows since 1993.

2. Beauty Ngwenya (Thuli Thabethe)

The oldest member of the cast. Photo: @Thuli

Source: Twitter

Thabethe is one of the South African icons that are calling the shots in the entertainment industry. She is famous for being among the oldest members in the list of the Isibaya cast members.

3. Bhule (Mbali Mbebe)

She doubles as a singer and dancer. Photo: @Bhule

Source: Instagram

Mbali Maphumulo is a South African actress who also happens to be the wife of Dumisani Mbebe. The seasoned actress also doubles as a singer and dancer.

4. Cindy (Nunu Khumalo)

In the series, she played the role 'Cindy'. Photo: @Nunu

Source: UGC

In 2013, she made her maiden television appearance in the first season of the popular television series Isibaya. In the series, she played the role of Cindy.

5. Harvester (Makhaola Ndebele)

He is an actor and producer. Photo: @Ndebele

Source: Instagram

Ndebele was born as Makhaola-Mosuoe Siyanda Njabulo Ndebele. He is an actor and producer.

6. Iris (Mampho Brescia)

She is popularly known for playing Iris. Photo: @Iris

Source: Instagram

Brescia is an actor, TV presenter, brand ambassador, and voice artist from South Africa. She is popularly known for playing Iris on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya.

7. Jabulani (Palance Dladla)

He won SAFTA Award. Photo: @Dladla

Source: Instagram

Dladla first gained recognition as a runner-up on the second season of Class Act. Besides, he has received multiple awards and nominations, including the SAFTA Award.

8. Jackson (Tumisho Masha)

He is an actor and producer. Photo: @Masha

Source: Instagram

Masha was born on August 14, 1975, in South Africa as Tumisho Kgoloane Masha. He is an actor and producer known for Catch a Fire (2006), Beyond Borders (2003) and Mandela's Gun (2016).

9. Kaone (Koketso Mophuting)

Her beauty and mousy character have earned her a lot of viewers. Photo: @Kaone

Source: Instagram

She spent the past 7 years as a TV actress on a hit TV show and content producer. Her beauty and mousy character on the TV show has garnered Koketso a lot of attention from viewers.

10. Lillian Nyandeni (Linda Sebezo)

She is a seasoned South African actress. Photo: @Linda

Source: Twitter

Sebezo is a seasoned South African actress. She is popularly known as the ambitious and calculating Sharon D on Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Greed and Desire.

11. Mabuyi (Samukele Mkhize)

She is an all-around free spirit. Photo: @Mabuyi

Source: Instagram

Mkhize is an actress, entertainer, singer and all-around free spirit. She was born in Durban and grew up in a village called Maphophoma in Stanger/Madundube, Kwazulu-Natal.

12. Mandlenkosi (Bongani Gumede)

He is also a dialogue coach from South Africa. Photo: @Gumede

Source: Instagram

Gumede is an actor, stage performer, and dialogue coach from South Africa. You may also know him as Ntuli from The Lab, which aired on SABC3 in 2006.

13. Miriam Ramatlhodi (Matshepo Maleme)

She made her debut in Bubomi Sana. Photo: @Matshepo

Source: Instagram

Maleme was born in the Free State in 1980 and spent her first few years with her grandparents before moving to Johannesburg with her parents. She debuted in Bubomi Sana and later got a role in Muvhango, a Venda drama on SABC2.

14. Mkabayi (Thembi Nyandeni)

She has an acting career spanning over four decades. Photo: @Thembi

Source: UGC

Since the show’s inception in 2013, Nyandeni has not only played the matriarch in the fictional village of Bhubesini, but she has been a revelation for female characters. She is definitely one of the most prolific South African actresses, with a celebrated acting career spanning over four decades.

15. Mpiyakhe (Siyabonga Twala)

He is also a producer and businessman. Photo: @Twala

Source: Instagram

Thwala is a South African television and stage actor, television host, producer and businessman. He is most well known for his role of Mpiyakhe Zungu on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya.

16. Nosisa (Thuso Mbedu)

She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the telenovela Is'Thunzi. Photo: @Mbedu

Source: Instagram

Mbedu is a South African actor. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the telenovela Is Thunzi.

17. Ntandane (Mdu Gumede)

Mdu found conforming in storytelling and acting. Photo: @Mdu

Source: Instagram

He was born on the 1st of March 1986 in a small township called Mthunzini, located in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Having lost his mother at a young age, Mdu found conforming in storytelling and acting.

18. Phumele (Ayanda Ngubane)

She is a former model. Photo: @Ayanda

Source: Instagram

Ayanda is a South African actress and former model. She was born on January 13, 1981.

19. Saddam (Sayitsheni "Mdarkie" Mdakhi)

He started acting while still a student. Photo: @Saddam

Source: Instagram

Mdakhi has a profound history in training raw talent. His work in film and drama started in his early days as a student at Reasoma High School in Soweto.

20. Samson (Bheki Mkhwane)

He was a formidable soccer player who aspired to become an actor. Photo: @Bheki

Source: Instagram

Mkhwane has produced and performed in numerous stage plays such as Kaboom, Ilobola, Skadonk and much more. He grew up in a South African township called Kwa-Mashu and was a formidable soccer player who aspired to become an actor.

21. Shadrack (Samson Khumalo)

Is best known for his role as Percy Mlambo. Photo: @Samson

Source: Instagram

Khumalo is a South African actor best known as Percy Mlambo on the M-Net sitcom The Coconuts in 2008. He is married to his TV wife from The Coconuts, Meme Ditshego (Joyce Mlambo).

22. Sibongile Mkhize (Lerato Mvelase)

She has been into acting from a tender age. Photo: @Lerato

Source: Instagram

Mkhize is a South African actress and television presenter. Right from her early days in life, she had been involved in acting.

23. Sibusiso (Sdumo Mtshali)

He holds a SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards). Photo: @dumo

Source: Instagram

Mtshali is an award-winning actor known for his roles in many award-winning films. He holds a SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) Golden Horn for his roles on iNumber Number and Mzansi Magic's hit drama series, Is'thunzi.

24. Siphokasi (Celeste Ntuli)

She is popularly referred to as the queen of the Zulu comedy. Photo: @Ntemui

Source: Instagram

Ntuli is a South African comedian and actress. She is popularly referred to as the queen of the Zulu comedy, and she is known for being the first local female comic to record a one-woman show DVD.

25. Thandeka (Nomzamo Mbatha)

Thandeka is a businesswoman and human rights activist. Photo: @Mbatha

Source: UGC

Mbatha is a South African actress, television personality, businesswoman and human rights activist. She was born on July 13, 1990, making her 31 years as of 2021.

26. Tobias (Zakhele Mapondo)

Tobias is best known for his role as an abrasive taxi driver. Photo: @Mapondo

Source: Instagram

Mabasa is best known for his role as abrasive taxi driver Skhaleni in the Mzansi Magic telenovela. He was born on July 11, 1976, making him 45 years old)

Isibaya storyline

After checking out the names of the cast and noted some great actresses and actors that you would like to see in action, this is the time to watch Isibaya, especially if you have not. For a preview of this soapie, the storyline revolves around the power battle between rival families, the Ndlovus, and Zungus.

The two families have been feuding for a long time, whereby in the past, they battled over cattle, but currently, they are at loggerheads about the taxi business that seems lucrative. This series is as intensive as it develops. It has love, scandals, betrayals, and violent twists that the Isibaya cast season 6 played really well.

Above is an amazing A-Zexhaustive list of your favourite Isibaya cast members. From the list, you can tell they are really talented in what they do and act as a profession. Their story is an inspiration to other upcoming artists.

READ ALSO: All 007 actors throughout the years: Where are they today?

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on September 3, 2021, about all 007 actors throughout the years and their whereabouts. Who are 007 actors? Commander James Bond RN, code number 007, is a fictional character created by Ian Fleming, a British journalist and novelist, in 1952.

Who are the characters who have portrayed James Bond? Read more in this article.

Source: Briefly.co.za