Isibaya cast members: A-Z exhaustive list with pictures
Since Isibaya debuted on Mzansi Magic, its fans can attest that the show has lived up to its potential. The intensity from one episode to another is unrivalled. In any case, the show’s fans have had no reason to look for other series that can match the intensity on display in this 9.0 IMDb-rated television show. Besides the impressive and exciting storyline, it is the Isibaya cast that makes this series tick.
This piece highlights and lists the current Isibaya cast members as well as those from the past. As you go through this A-Z exhaustive list of the Isibaya actors and actresses, you will find their photos. Also, the real names of the cast members are alongside their character names.
The full list of Isibaya cast
Here is the list of all the Isibaya characters that have appeared on this South African soapie since it started airing. The names of the actors and Isibaya actresses below are in descending order, with their real names in brackets.
1. Bhekifa (Vusi Kunene)
Kunene is a South African actor. He has appeared in 25 films and television shows since 1993.
2. Beauty Ngwenya (Thuli Thabethe)
Thabethe is one of the South African icons that are calling the shots in the entertainment industry. She is famous for being among the oldest members in the list of the Isibaya cast members.
3. Bhule (Mbali Mbebe)
Mbali Maphumulo is a South African actress who also happens to be the wife of Dumisani Mbebe. The seasoned actress also doubles as a singer and dancer.
4. Cindy (Nunu Khumalo)
In 2013, she made her maiden television appearance in the first season of the popular television series Isibaya. In the series, she played the role of Cindy.
5. Harvester (Makhaola Ndebele)
Ndebele was born as Makhaola-Mosuoe Siyanda Njabulo Ndebele. He is an actor and producer.
6. Iris (Mampho Brescia)
Brescia is an actor, TV presenter, brand ambassador, and voice artist from South Africa. She is popularly known for playing Iris on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya.
7. Jabulani (Palance Dladla)
Dladla first gained recognition as a runner-up on the second season of Class Act. Besides, he has received multiple awards and nominations, including the SAFTA Award.
8. Jackson (Tumisho Masha)
Masha was born on August 14, 1975, in South Africa as Tumisho Kgoloane Masha. He is an actor and producer known for Catch a Fire (2006), Beyond Borders (2003) and Mandela's Gun (2016).
9. Kaone (Koketso Mophuting)
She spent the past 7 years as a TV actress on a hit TV show and content producer. Her beauty and mousy character on the TV show has garnered Koketso a lot of attention from viewers.
10. Lillian Nyandeni (Linda Sebezo)
Sebezo is a seasoned South African actress. She is popularly known as the ambitious and calculating Sharon D on Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Greed and Desire.
11. Mabuyi (Samukele Mkhize)
Mkhize is an actress, entertainer, singer and all-around free spirit. She was born in Durban and grew up in a village called Maphophoma in Stanger/Madundube, Kwazulu-Natal.
12. Mandlenkosi (Bongani Gumede)
Gumede is an actor, stage performer, and dialogue coach from South Africa. You may also know him as Ntuli from The Lab, which aired on SABC3 in 2006.
13. Miriam Ramatlhodi (Matshepo Maleme)
Maleme was born in the Free State in 1980 and spent her first few years with her grandparents before moving to Johannesburg with her parents. She debuted in Bubomi Sana and later got a role in Muvhango, a Venda drama on SABC2.
14. Mkabayi (Thembi Nyandeni)
Since the show’s inception in 2013, Nyandeni has not only played the matriarch in the fictional village of Bhubesini, but she has been a revelation for female characters. She is definitely one of the most prolific South African actresses, with a celebrated acting career spanning over four decades.
15. Mpiyakhe (Siyabonga Twala)
Thwala is a South African television and stage actor, television host, producer and businessman. He is most well known for his role of Mpiyakhe Zungu on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya.
16. Nosisa (Thuso Mbedu)
Mbedu is a South African actor. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the telenovela Is Thunzi.
17. Ntandane (Mdu Gumede)
He was born on the 1st of March 1986 in a small township called Mthunzini, located in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Having lost his mother at a young age, Mdu found conforming in storytelling and acting.
18. Phumele (Ayanda Ngubane)
Ayanda is a South African actress and former model. She was born on January 13, 1981.
19. Saddam (Sayitsheni "Mdarkie" Mdakhi)
Mdakhi has a profound history in training raw talent. His work in film and drama started in his early days as a student at Reasoma High School in Soweto.
20. Samson (Bheki Mkhwane)
Mkhwane has produced and performed in numerous stage plays such as Kaboom, Ilobola, Skadonk and much more. He grew up in a South African township called Kwa-Mashu and was a formidable soccer player who aspired to become an actor.
21. Shadrack (Samson Khumalo)
Khumalo is a South African actor best known as Percy Mlambo on the M-Net sitcom The Coconuts in 2008. He is married to his TV wife from The Coconuts, Meme Ditshego (Joyce Mlambo).
22. Sibongile Mkhize (Lerato Mvelase)
Mkhize is a South African actress and television presenter. Right from her early days in life, she had been involved in acting.
23. Sibusiso (Sdumo Mtshali)
Mtshali is an award-winning actor known for his roles in many award-winning films. He holds a SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) Golden Horn for his roles on iNumber Number and Mzansi Magic's hit drama series, Is'thunzi.
24. Siphokasi (Celeste Ntuli)
Ntuli is a South African comedian and actress. She is popularly referred to as the queen of the Zulu comedy, and she is known for being the first local female comic to record a one-woman show DVD.
25. Thandeka (Nomzamo Mbatha)
Mbatha is a South African actress, television personality, businesswoman and human rights activist. She was born on July 13, 1990, making her 31 years as of 2021.
26. Tobias (Zakhele Mapondo)
Mabasa is best known for his role as abrasive taxi driver Skhaleni in the Mzansi Magic telenovela. He was born on July 11, 1976, making him 45 years old)
Isibaya storyline
After checking out the names of the cast and noted some great actresses and actors that you would like to see in action, this is the time to watch Isibaya, especially if you have not. For a preview of this soapie, the storyline revolves around the power battle between rival families, the Ndlovus, and Zungus.
The two families have been feuding for a long time, whereby in the past, they battled over cattle, but currently, they are at loggerheads about the taxi business that seems lucrative. This series is as intensive as it develops. It has love, scandals, betrayals, and violent twists that the Isibaya cast season 6 played really well.
Above is an amazing A-Zexhaustive list of your favourite Isibaya cast members. From the list, you can tell they are really talented in what they do and act as a profession. Their story is an inspiration to other upcoming artists.
