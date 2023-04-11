Former Isibaya actress Linda Mtoba joins the cast of the hit series Isifiso as Nokwanda as the show returns for Season 2

Days after joining Durban-based radio station Gagasi FM, it was announced that Mtoba would join Melusi Yeni and Sjava on the show

Mzansi was ecstatic for the actress and flocked to the comments to share messages congratulating the actress

South African beauty Linda Mtoba set tongues wagging as she joined Mzansi Magic's series, Isifiso. The former Isibaya actress and now Gagasi radio personality debuted on the show on April 10, as reported by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela.

Linda Mtoba will play role of Nokwanda in Isifiso

After bringing to life Nomonde Dikana in the critically acclaimed The River, Linda Mtoba has graced our TV screens once again in the new instalment of Isifiso, written by veteran screenwriter Chris Radebe. Sunday World reports that Mtoba will play the role of Nokwanda.

Phil Mphela sharing on his Twitter account said:

"CASTING NEWS: Linda Mtoba joins Isifiso. #TheRiver1Magic star Linda Mtoba has joined the cast of the Mzansi Magic series. Mtoba will make her debut on April 10th at 20h00. #KgopoloReports?"

The show received positive reviews in its first season, ending with a cliffhanger, and viewers have been looking forward to its second season. News of Linda joining the cast of the series has added to viewer excitement, with many expressing anticipation of the new season and congratulating the actress.

Fans reacted to Linda joining critically acclaimed show

Reacting to Mphela's tweet, @LesediNxumalo said:

"Congratulations to her."

@Malb_Mkh_ commented;

"Coming for everything, love that."

@Burnerburnerac5 said:

"One thing about Ms Linda Never Without A Cheque Mtoba? When one show ends, she'll always have another one lined up."

@wihzulu said:

"She’s making money moves, love it for her ❤️‍"

@SbohSibisi said:

"Oh yessss!!!"

@SangaThuthela commented saying:

"Congratulations mama @Linda_Mtoba."

@Sam_msomi1 tweeted:

"OMG she’s coming, buckle up."

The much-anticipated series also stars the likes of singer Sjava alongside Melusi Yeni and Zinhle Mabena.

