Linda Mtoba is the new cover girl for the online magazine Nounouche, and the star expressed her excitement by sharing pics on Instagram

Peeps have flocked to Mtoba's comments section to congratulate and compliment her beauty in the snaps she posted

In the magazine, reports say she spoke fondly about her hubby, Steven Meyer, who she's been married to for five years

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Linda Mtoba recently shared that she's the new cover girl for the online magazine Nounouche.

Linda Mtoba has taken over Nounouche's front cover with her beauty. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

On Instagram, the former Isibaya actress shared the cover alongside some stunning pictures on her official page.

Linda Mtoba looked like a dream while rocking different outfits with different themes. The stunner's various poses did the dream work in how breathtaking the snaps looked.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Linda Mtoba showers her husband, Steven Meyer, with praise in a Nounouche tell-all interview

According to ZAlebs, Linda sang her hubby, Steven Meyer, praises in the famous online magazine's interview section. Linda shared that her hubby treats her like an egg. Linda said:

"My husband is gentle, kind, intentional, and selfless."

Linda further revealed that Steven does not restrict her from pursuing her dreams.

In the acting industry, many scenes might require Linda to leave her comfort zone, including locking lips with other men. However, Linda said her man allows her to pursue her dreams without reservations.

In return, Linda said she honours Steven's wish to stay out of the limelight. Linda said she does everything possible to keep her hubby out of the public's prying eyes.

"My husband didnt choose a life of fame and it is my job to shield him from that"

Linda Mtoba's Instagram followers react to her gracing Nounouche magazine cover

Among social media users who gushed about Linda's beauty on Instagram were famous celebs. Familiar faces like Zola Nombona and Relebogile Mabotja raved about the stunner's magazine cover.

See the comments below:

@relebogile said:

"I can’t deal with your beauty!!! It’s too much "

@precioustheplanner shared:

"3rd frame wow Congratulations & Happiest Birthday Linda Blessings in abundance ✨"

@znombona posted:

"Baby, this is EPIC!! ❤️ Yhooooo "

@nasiphi_ngcwabe reacted:

"Congratulations, my love - you look perfect "

@sahiphopday2day commented:

"She’s really an issue a very big problem indeed "

@athinimtoba replied:

"Such perfection !!"

@matshepo_sekgopi added:

"Gorgeous girl!"

@reagile.s also shared:

"Iconic "

Mihlali Ndamase accused of being a clout chaser following her recent strange social media post

In other juicy stories, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase is accused of using the bad publicity she gets about her romantic relationship with Leeroy Sidambe to advance her career.

Mihlali and Leeroy first made news headlines when the beauty influencer and YouTuber was accused of being a "home-wrecker."

Mihlali trended for days when Twitter celebrity news blogger, Musa Khawula, served the tea about Mihlali and Leeroy's relationship. According to Musa Khawula, Mihlali started dating Leeroy when he was still married to Mary-Jane Sidambe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News