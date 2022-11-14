Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase's latest Instagram story has left a bad taste in South African netizens' mouth

Peeps have accused Mihlali of loving the negative publicity she gets after encouraging her fans to purchase a copy of a newspaper with a headline that tore her apart

Online users said Mihlali is a clout chaser, always ready to do anything to see her name trend for days on social media

Mihlali Ndamase is accused of using the bad publicity she gets about her romantic relationship with Leeroy Sidambe to advance her career.

Mihlali Ndamase's strange social media posts have landed her on the wrong side of the internet. Image: @mihlalii_n

Mihlali and Leeroy first made news headlines when the beauty influencer and YouTuber was accused of being a "home-wrecker."

Mihlali trended for days when Twitter celebrity news blogger, Musa Khawula, served the tea about Mihlali and Leeroy's relationship. According to Musa Khawula, Mihlali started dating Leeroy when he was still married to Mary-Jane Sidambe.

Peeps were shocked to learn the news. While many online users sided with Mihlali, others called out the stunner for her shocking behaviour.

However, it seems now that netizens have reached a consensus to call out Mihlali collectively.

Recently, Mihlali shared a controversial Instagram story of her gracing Sunday World's front page. The headline is not positive. The headline implies that Mihlali is a home wrecker. It read:

"Mihlali meddled in my marriage"

What got peeps talking was not Mihlali sharing the newspaper pic but how she encouraged her fans to get copies.

Twitter users quickly criticised Mihlali's weird way of handling negative publicity. Many peeps said they don't believe Mihlali is a victim of cyberbullying. Other netizens said she loves eyes being on her all the time, and they wouldn't be surprised if she fed Musa her personal information.

Read the comments from netizens below:

@hopebird08 said:

"I love Mihlali, but she’s becoming a clout demon."

@MaNdabezith_ wrote:

"After Mihlali posted a copy of that newspaper, I am convinced she perpetuated the negative publicity for trends. She is shameless, and I hope Musa will not bring her name up in his videos. It’s now clear that she is not a victim of “cyberbulling”, as she puts it."

@MeckenzieCole posted:

"She’s not beating the Musa allegations soon."

@keamo2708 replied:

"She's been acting weird lately."

@WVolksblad commented:

"Not me believing that she always fed Musa her stories so she could trend."

@SRibons also said:

"We probably would've never seen it had she not posted it. Don't even remember the last time I saw a copy of a newspaper, let alone bought it. Anyway, ba re the speaker tried to pay. I wonder how much was she willing to pay."

@kg_duduh reacted:

"She’s no longer the “hot topic” she’s trying, by all means, to maintain her self-given title unfortunately, the spotlight is no longer in her direction "

Mihali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe's TikTok video dancing sets tongues wagging

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase is gifted in many things, but according to the internet streets, dancing is not her speciality. She and her businessman boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, tried to serve couple goals with a TikTok dance challenge and netizens weren't feeling it.

The controversial couple, who had a rocky start with the public because of Leeroy's marital status, seems to be over the public's criticism of their relationship.

Mzansi people laughed at the couple in the comments section, and some people confessed that they were also horrible dancers.

