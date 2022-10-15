Beauty Influencer Mihalli Ndamase took on a TikTok dance challenge with her partner Leeroy Sidambe

The pair with their matching denims pants and black tops awkwardly performed their rehearsed dance

People online made to sure to let them know that they need to stick to their day jobs because dancing is not their forte

Mihlali Ndamase's dancing with her bae Leeroy Sidambe. Image @mihlalii_n/Instagram and @mihlaliin/TikTok

Mihlali Ndamase is gifted in many things but according to the internet streets dancing is not her speciality. She with her businessman boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, tried to serve couple goals with a TikTok dance challenge and netizens weren't feeling it.

The controversial couple who had a rocky start with the public because of Leeroy's marital status seems to be over the public's criticism of their relationship.

Leeroy and Mihlali have lately been sharing their private moments with their fans and this adorable dance is just another sign that the two are solid.

Mzansi people laughed at the couple in the comments section and some people confessed that they are also horrible dancers

Watch the full video video below:

@Snezy_Sibiya said:

"It’s the Mzalwane turn for me."

@Sthugen mentioned:

"Leeroy walked in with his hands in his pockets like he’s gonna dance well, only to mess up."

@Liswa_Stuur shared:

"Leeroy was just here to lift his legs, otherwise he didn't care."

@mo__vibes stated:

"This is why you don’t date people's fathers."

@DopePre1 tweeted:

"Even the guy looks so happy, I smiled looking at this shame. "

@Zamangethe12 added:

"I’m not judging I dance like this too. "

@Tsa_mabix said:

"The Madiba dance at the end is taking me. "

Mihlali Ndamase angers Mzansi peeps after saying life is less difficult without kids

In more entertainment stories Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase, like her social media handle, is a hot topic online. With just one post, the stunning beauty landed on the wrong side of the internet, leaving netizens with a bitter taste in their mouths.

The YouTuber hinted that having a child is a lot of work, and she's thankful she doesn't have any because her life is already difficult.

