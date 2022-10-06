Mihlali Ndamase is currently facing harsh criticism from South African parents after a controversial post

The stunner recently took to social media to reveal that she's going through the most but at least she doesn't have kids to worry about

The tweet did not sit well with many netizens as they quickly hurled insults at Ndamase even dragging her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe

Mihlali Ndamase has angered South Africans after saying life is less difficult without kids.

Mihlali Ndamase, like her social media handle, is a hot topic online.

With just one post, the stunning beauty landed on the wrong side of the internet, leaving netizens with a bitter taste in their mouths.

The YouTuber hinted that having a child is a lot of work, and she's thankful she doesn't have any because her life is already difficult.

Mihlali Ndamase shared the following tweet:

South African parents hurl insults at Mihlali Ndamase

Despite the fact that some people defended Mihlali, the general mood in the comments section was pure rage from South African parents. They said:

@Lovenes28981546 said:

"Umtana sisbusiso sisi that's why you are always depressed. Check on all your friends with children ubone ba happy"

@Emkay_Afrika shared:

"Umdala to be bragging about not having a child."

@SaziDumani posted:

"Okusalayo uyi stepmother Mihlali."

@T_Ndabezitha wrote:

"I know a few who secretly want kids but here on the socials bafana naweHhai siyekeni wethu nabantwana bethu. Some of us really wanted them and enjoy their kids♥️"

@libra_og replied:

"I wanna screenshot this and put it on my whatsapp status but I am afraid people will catch feelings"

@BrianMaphanga3 commented:

"I respect how you feel, but yeses being a parent is absolute bliss it's like having a permanent sidekick that literally looks like you. Being a Dad is mad fun."

@Shukela_031 also said:

"You ended up as a step mother!!"

@nes_kamogelo also shared:

"Why are people being touched? Guys we will not stop breathing a sigh of relief about the fact that we don't have kids in this messed-up economy. If nina ni happy with your kids, Don't catch feelings instead catch flights. Oh, I forgot you can't leave your kids behind"

@Sue_Mvelase also wrote:

"I’m an adult with one child and another on the way. Love my kids to death, and I’m blessed beyond words to be able to carry them (to term), deliver, and afford them but I totally get this! We can lie to each other all we want but parenting can be exhausting. Zero-day offs as well"

@CeceNkutha added:

"Why y'all offended thought kids were blessings why get offended when you blessed"

Leeroy Sidambe and Mihlali Ndamase's Instagram live during their trip to Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that Mihlali Ndamse, a beauty influencer, set tongues wagging on Instagram when her bae Leeroy Sidambe appeared on her Insta Live.

The couple was having a casual lunch in Cape Town when they revealed private moments of their affection for one another.

In the video, she refers to him as "my angel" while asking Leeroy to pour her more wine. Mihlali then rubbed his foot and told a fan that she is hesitant to show him on social media because she believes that relationships should be kept private.

