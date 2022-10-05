A well-known content creator Seemah shared her special moment of meeting her celebrity doppelganger on her TikTok page

She spent some time with Uncle Waffles, and their heartwarming encounter had people online shook

Mzansi want their parents to come clean about the circumstances of their birth because the two can pass as sisters

Uncle Waffles meets a woman who looks like her at the mall. Image: @s.eemah_/TikTok

Source: UGC

Social media Influencer @s.eemah_ finally met her celebrity lookalike Uncle Waffles, and she posted the video of their run-in on her TikTok page yesterday. Uncle Waffles warmly embraced Seemah in the clip and was shocked the social media star naturally had blue eyes.

At first, people thought they seeing double, but they soon realised that she was out and about with the world-famous Amapiano DJ, but the two say they don't see the similarities.

Seemah is popular for doing re-enactment videos on TikTok and has a huge online fanbase of 1.2 million followers. Her page has had a staggering 61 million views making her one of the top creators on the platform.

Check out their encounter below:

Mzansi posted many comments saying the two ladies were separated at birth. Read some of the posts below:

@Simp_hiwe_ posted:

"You look alike, it's just that she's kinda light-skinned than you."

@uncle.waffles commented:

"Her eyes are blue, guys like OMG?"

@typicalthato mentioned:

"You guys look like fraternal twins OMG."

@mahlabs84 suggested:

"Seemah, your mom should tell you the truth, you guys look alike."

@cocolatecookies wrote:

"Nahhhh brooo you capping y’all be looking the same❤️❤️❤️and y’all are so pretty."

@steezyfrxsh commented:

"Hebanna. I thought this was your sister., then I was like no man. this is Waffles."

@ss.nkambule55 added:

"Tjo mina I thought she’s your sister until I read the caption."

