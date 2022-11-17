Linda Mtoba has acknowledged that beauty privilege exists but said she'd rather be known for her talents

The star opened up in an interview with Nounouche that there's more to her than her attractive face and body

Linda is an amazing actress who has graced so many popular South African shows like Isibaya and The River

No one can deny that Linda Mtoba is attractive, and she also knows it. However, the star revealed that she doesn't want people only to recognise her for her beauty.

In an interview with the online magazine Nounouche, Linda spoke about beauty privilege.

While the actress is grateful that God blessed her with striking facial features, she doesn't want netizens only to pay attention to her beauty. Linda is an amazing actress who has graced some of the most popular Mzansi TV shows like The River and Isibaya.

According to ZAlebs, Linda elaborated on her point by saying she doesn't pretend like she's not beautiful. The 31-year-old actress always reminds herself that beauty is not everything. Linda said:

“I acknowledge and appreciate that I am beautiful but it is not everything nor the only thing that I want attached to me. I am layered,” she told the publication. “…there has to be more. It (beauty) is a God-given gift, something I have never had to work for and should never be the only thing I lead with….I never chose to look like this – I am grateful I do – there is nothing wrong with being beautiful and owning it."

