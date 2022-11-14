Thuso Mbedu recently responded to fans who have been speculating extensively about her love life and more

The South African actress based in America gave a candid response to people who were frequently making up rumours about her

Thuso fans were amused by the actress's matter-of-fact answer to meddling supporters who were making assumptions

Thuso Mbedu opened up about her love life to fans. Many constantly make assumptions about her age, and the actress laid it all to rest in one go.

Thuso Mbedu was forced to tell all about her life after trolls decided to fabricate details about her personal life. Image:@thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso was very blunt and did not mince her words. Many South Africans cracked jokes with the actress over the Twitter post.

Does Thuso Mbedu have a child?

The South African actress lets her fans know what they're curious about. According to TimesLIVE, the star made any rumours about her marital status and children to rest. In a tweet, Thuso said:

"Seeing as people like to tweet with their chests. Yes, I’m 31. No, I’m not married. No, I don’t have children that have come from my uterus, but my nieces call me “mam’ncane” (younger mother) because that’s how we do it in the Zulu culture and I love them like their mine. As you were."

Her straightforward tone in the post amused many. Some joked with the actress as they marvelled at how young she looked. Others took the time as a chance to express their romantic interest in Thuso.

@THE_RED_KAI commented:

"An Alpha woman will choose to die alone rather than have children or marry just to *feel needed*."

@Gametym061 commented:

"They are shaken by your excellent acting in The woman King. all publicity is good publicity baby."

@Pk_Sakhe warned:

"Stay single Sis, that's the secret to looking 22 when you're way older."

@Smithorico commented:

"I love your work Thuso."

@Changamire__ commented:

"Should I throw in my CV if you decide to have your first child? I make good African children, good for battles."

