A woman wa filmed stuffing food into her bag and top at groove, which broke the hearts of some sympathetic Mzansi peeps

The lady was keeping watch so that no one would see her putting the food away while doing it in a hurry

South Africans didn't find the clip funny at all and realised that the lady might have been going through some tough times

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A lady was filmed at groove stuffing food in her bag and top, but Mzansi peeps weren't laughing at all and showed sympathy for her actions.

A lady was filmed putting away food at groove and won over the sympathy of concerned SA peeps. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@AdvoBarryRoux posted the clip online, showing the lady looking to see if anyone was watching her while putting away the food. The Twitter post drew empathetic South Africans who understood what was happening and showed concern.

SA faces tough financial times

According to The Conversation, South Africa faces many economic problems. High unemployment runs rampant in the country, with large swathes of youth sitting at home with very few job opportunities and economic freedom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This leads to many Mzansi peeps living without much financial security and resorting to such extents, as seen in the video, to get something to eat. South Africans understood the situation the woman was in. See the comments below:

@Bonginko01 said:

"But she doesn't have food shame. The only thing they would rather want you to buy her is alcohol than food."

@TheRealAik_ mentioned:

"Heartbreaking probably taking it the for kids at home. I pray God blesses her enough to come out of these living conditions."

@MduMpansi posted:

@InspireLesele commented:

"Why is she hiding it? I mean, she can ask for something to put in an take it home. Empty Pride and status nje."

@boksville_SD mentioned:

"God bless her for coming out of this situation! Shem, ufunani kuGroove."

@Tshepixo22 shared:

@MalcolmB_SA said:

"This is sad Yoh People are going through the most I tell you "

@BEEAYWHYOO mentioned:

"Don't blame them, the blame goes to the absent baby daddies."

Young woman shares pics and videos after mom surprises her with brand new Toyota Fortuner, Mzansi here for it

In another story, Briefly News reported that one overjoyed woman took to social media to share her delight after her mother had surprised her with a brand-new car.

Twitter user @Mpho_Mmasechaba posted photos and videos from the cherished moment at the dealership after her mother bought her a new Toyota Fortuner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News