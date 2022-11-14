Twitter user @Mpho_Mmasechaba was recently surprised in the most unexpected way by her mommy dearest

Taking to social media, the grateful daughter revealed that her mother bought her a brand new Toyota Fortuner

@Mpho_Mmasechaba also posted photos and videos from the beautiful moment, leaving many netizens speechless

One overjoyed woman took to social media to share her delight after her mother surprised her with a brand-new car.

Congratulations poured in for a woman who was surprised with keys to her new ride from her mother. Image: @Mpho_Mmasechaba/Twitter

Twitter user @Mpho_Mmasechaba posted photos and videos from the cherished moment at the dealership after her mother bought her a new Toyota Fortuner.

In one of the clips, the mother can be heard telling her daughter, "this is for you," as she points to the large vehicle, leaving her baby girl overcome with emotion. They can also be seen in a warm embrace in the photos. Urgh, what a precious sight!

"My mom bought me a CAR I can't stop crying," @Mpho_Mmasechaba wrote.

Briefly News previously wrote on this inspiring mother-and-daughter duo when @Mpho_Mmasechaba shared a sweet post about helping her mother with her food vendor business while she was away at a funeral.

She revealed that her mother sells food on the streets to make money. However, since the mother was away attending a funeral over the weekend - with little to no time to prepare and cook food to sell for the coming week - she climbed in to assist, winning over the hearts of many netizens with her kindness.

South African social media users were beyond pleased for the young woman and flooded her post with love and congratulatory messages.

@Collen_KM said:

"Congratulations Mpho, I am so happy for you… here is a voice note of me singing a congratulatory song dedicated to you ."

"@CThandazagirl wrote:

Father we plead the blood of Jesus upon this car & the family. We come against the spirits of accidents, hijackings, robbery & kidnappings. Please command your angels concerning them. Always in the company of your holy spirit . Every blessing be 4 your glory & honour. Amen.”

@ItsYourGirlVoni responded:

"Let me go show my mom, she needs to see what her peers are doing ."

@DRFourpipe commented:

"Congratulations to you and God bless your mom ."

@TumeloMaboea said:

"Congratulations you deserve this!"

@Aunty_Lerato replied:

"She does. The kids you feed, say a little prayer for you each time. This is a thank you from God!"

Young mother inspires daughter by buying her dream luxury car

In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady posted photos on social media of the new luxury car she bought herself and expressed that she aimed to inspire her daughter. Her Instagram post was soon filled with hails from people praising her for her accomplishment.

The lady, who is seen posing next to her new Porche, explained that she was informed by the car dealership that hers was the last purchase for 2021. She further attributes her gratitude to the lesson it taught her daughter:

"What makes this so special is my daughter seeing me wanting something and going to get it."

