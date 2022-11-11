Mzansi peeps expressed their frustration with shacks popping up on soccer fields and discussed the issue

Many South Africans don't have homes and struggle to find accommodation, resorting to tactics such as these

Folks across the country shared the problems with the act and discussed why this type of thing happens

Mzansi peeps expressed their frustration with shacks popping up on soccer fields when trying to play a game with friends.

Mzansi peeps talked about shacks popping up on soccer fields and expressed disdain. Images: @Collen_KM/ Twitter, Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@Collen_KM was the dude who got the ball rolling regarding the complaints, inspiring people to express similar concerns on Twitter. The pic shows unfinished shacks neatly lined up on he sandy pitch but not having anything inside them.

South Africa's housing problem

The issue shown in the picture may frustrate peeps wanting to play a game, which is understandable. However, the problem at large lies with impoverished South Africans not having access to property, making scenes like the one in the picture all too common.

@Collen_KM also shared a video of the incident showing some shacks already having tenants within them. The clip showed an old woman sitting on her bed in one of them.

The video inspired quite a discussion among Mzansi peeps. See the comments below:

@MaNkosi__ said:

"My bro has a team in Tembisa, you don’t understand how frustrated they’re by this. These people need to be stopped. Bathong!"

@Van_toes mentioned:

"Just imagine is a big tournament such as Maimane Phiri Challenge or the Philly's Games."

@Mingas53221135 posted:

@NARE_EDGER commented:

"This is where I play football, now we no longer playing."

@Voys_ZA said:

"Take up land, he said and they listened, thats what i call real influencer, imagine if they ran a municipality "

@Morxpeli shared:

@Andile_G86 mentioned:

"This gives a whole new meaning to Home Ground "

@ZandiTwala asked:

"Why are you waking up to play soccer and not go to work? Now, that's what's wild."

@freddy_mathye commented:

"Guys you need to challenge this in the strongest way possible. Noo this is wrong."

Source: Briefly News