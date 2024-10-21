"Salute King": South Africans Are Impressed With a Major House Glow-Up in a TikTok Video
- A video showcasing a home's transformation left many South Africans in awe of the stunning, massive place
- The clip gained huge traction online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the footage as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over the living space
South Africans went wild over a home transformation, and many were in awe of the stunning living space.
House glow-up leaves SA impressed, shares video
The clip shared by TikTok user @louisminvestments shows the home as it looked before. It seems as though it was an abandoned house. The place did not look well put together, and the windows and couches outside the home were broken.
@louisminvestments went on to showcase the amazing transformation from the beginning to the end. The final outcome of the 15 bachelor units beautifully built in Glenhavie impressed people on social media—the rental price for the stunning place is R2,500 per month.
The footage caught many's attention, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video of the house's major transformation.
SA raves over the home's massive transformation
Mzansi netizens were amazed by the house's major glow-up and flooded the comments section, gushing over it.
The Property Ninja shared:
"Salute my king."
NalediModise simply said:
"Wow."
Nompumelelo praised the man, adding:
"Mr Sir Mabhena, I salute you."
Mary expressed:
"Well done. Looks great."
Sweeetlove commented:
"My dream is to own 2 -3 of such rental property."
SA woman shows how it started vs. how it's going in building her dream home
Briefly News previously reported that one woman shared her journey of building her mansion, and the lady's story inspired many people.
Facebook user MamaDee Builds a House expressed that building her home has not been easy since she embarked on the project in 2020. Before unveiling her stunning, colossal mansion, she encouraged people to focus on their vision and emphasised that the journey is theirs alone to "create." MamaDee Builds a House went on to say the following while taking to her caption.
