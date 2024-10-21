A video showcasing a home's transformation left many South Africans in awe of the stunning, massive place

The clip gained huge traction online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the footage as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over the living space

A house's massive glow-up stunned South Africans online. Image: @louisminvestments

Source: TikTok

South Africans went wild over a home transformation, and many were in awe of the stunning living space.

House glow-up leaves SA impressed, shares video

The clip shared by TikTok user @louisminvestments shows the home as it looked before. It seems as though it was an abandoned house. The place did not look well put together, and the windows and couches outside the home were broken.

@louisminvestments went on to showcase the amazing transformation from the beginning to the end. The final outcome of the 15 bachelor units beautifully built in Glenhavie impressed people on social media—the rental price for the stunning place is R2,500 per month.

The footage caught many's attention, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the house's major transformation.

SA raves over the home's massive transformation

Mzansi netizens were amazed by the house's major glow-up and flooded the comments section, gushing over it.

The Property Ninja shared:

"Salute my king."

NalediModise simply said:

"Wow."

Nompumelelo praised the man, adding:

"Mr Sir Mabhena, I salute you."

Mary expressed:

"Well done. Looks great."

Sweeetlove commented:

"My dream is to own 2 -3 of such rental property."

