One woman took to social media to share the reality of taking on a big building project.

Mzansi peeps were impressed by a woman's project to build bachelor unit apartments. Image: @lesego_nana/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lesego Nana (@lesego_nana) posted a video on TikTok showing the progress of building bachelor apartment units from the ground up in a rural area.

The footage shows the land she secured, the materials, the building phase and the interior of the units which appear close to completion.

Commenting on the project, which has come with its fair share of challenges, Lesego said:

"Started this project with no clue what I'm getting myself into. I wish someone had told me how financially draining this would become but with God by my side, it will get there Lenna ke tlo fihla ko ke yang teng!!!"

South Africans congratulate the determined woman

Netizens showed Lesego tons of love online, congratulating her on a job well done. Check out the comments below:

Qubolic Paul Jnr wrote:

Hey there, Congrats on the accomplishment. can you please give a sneak peek into one of the units ."

Sphiwe Magule commented:

"It’s draining but you will thank yourself later. Ours took almost three years to complete, today we building our second one with 36 units. Strength."

Refilwe Mabel Seshab reacted:

"This is beautiful congrats ."

mamelloperseveran responded:

" Congratulations."

Akfani_naye replied:

"I love how dignified the rentals built now are, this is real development."

Sesame reacted:

"You are inspiring some of us, please keep sharing the positivity. Congratulations!!!"

Samukelisiwe_NaShabangu said:

"We are proud in the end it happened,one of the things Wana do in future."

Naledzani commented:

"Well done. Looks amazing."

emeldah mohapi wrote:

"My next project after I finish my house that I have been building for 8 years now as a single mom of 3.this is hope for me ."

Man shows off stunning apartment building he built in the kasi

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi peeps have lauded a young man who recently showed his immaculately built apartment building in a now-viral video.

The footage posted on TikTok shows a tour of a huge apartment building built in the kasi by @mr.mbiza. He takes viewers on a fast-paced look around the different rooms and features.

Owning property to let is a huge investment and considering the impressive state of his, we're pretty sure that @mr.mbiza will be smiling to the bank very soon.

