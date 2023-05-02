A video of a man showing off an apartment building he built has been doing the rounds online

The footage reveals the in and outside of the huge kasi property which boasts modern-urban styling

The man's TikTok followers were very proud of his work as they took to the comments to show him, love,

Mzansi peeps have lauded a young man who recently showed his immaculately built apartment building in a now-viral video.

Many peeps were impressed by a man's stunning apartment building that he built. Image: @mr.mbiza/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The footage posted on TikTok shows a tour of a huge apartment building built in the kasi by @mr.mbiza. He takes viewers on a fast-paced look around the different rooms and features.

Owning property to let is a huge investment and considering the impressive state of his, we're pretty sure that @mr.mbiza will be smiling all the way to the bank very soon.

Social media users give the apartment a big thumbs up

The stunning property boasts spacious units with a clean and modern style. Many social media users were a fan of his work as they responded with positive feedback for @mr.mbiza.

Some peeps were even ready to move in as they inquired about available apartments to which @mr.mbiza unfortunately responded that all units were taken.

Nondu replied:

"Well done my brother...black excellence on another level. This is beyond beautiful...beautiful property and wise."

tebogovanboymahla said:

"I love your plan please share the architecture ❤❤❤❤❤."

dollymyeza reacted:

"Wow hayi into enhle iyangconywa usebenzile bhuti unkulunkulu akuvikele kwizimfamona ."

Langaleafrika Zweliyazuza Plaatjie replied:

"Wow! Usebenzile bro."

Sthandyleh commented:

"Nhlamulo uyanqena ukusiphendula shame lapho I want to move in ASAP."

True Afrique responded:

"Don't forget to insure the property. Well done ✅."

Lifa commented:

"Impi yodwa."

gugumpanza replied:

"Wamuhle umsebenzi shine broer shine."

Mbaliyami said:

"Wow usubusisiwe."

