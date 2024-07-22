A Chinese woman living in Johannesburg has entered the famous Miss South Africa pageant

After not making it to the finish line for two years, Sherry W has entered for the third time

Sherry is placed among the Top 25 contestants thanks to fan votes

A Mzansi Chinese woman divided the internet when her Miss South Africa audition video made its rounds on Twitter.

A Chinese woman rocked the internet when she entered Miss South Africa for the third time. Image: @:sherryjwang

The Johannesburg lady identifies as South African, but her fellow citizens must be more sure about that.

Chinese woman enters Miss South Africa for the 3rd time, Mzansi amazed

Miss South Africa is Mzansi's favourite pageant. The glitz and glamour make it entertaining to watch, but the celebration of the country's diversity is put on full display for all to see.

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has inspired many women to believe in themselves and join the pageant world by remaining resilient and keeping her eye on the prize.

Tunzi's resilience inspired a Chinese woman living in Johannesburg. Sherry W has entered Miss South Africa for the third time this year. She is a fan favourite, as the fan vote placed her among the top 25 contestants.

A page on Twitter, Africa Facts Zone, posted Sherry's clip and captioned it:

"South African Model, Sherry' W's entry video for Miss South Africa 2024. She won the Fan Vote which placed her among the Top 25 contestants. This is her third entry into Miss South Africa."

Mzansi reacts to Chinese woman entering Miss South Africa

Regarding the pageant, Mzansi is very critical about who should enter and who should not. Sherry, unfortunately, divided the internet with her ethnicity.

Mzansi had a lot to say in the comments section:

@Siyanda_Mthembs was impressed by the lady's dialect:

"Her English says 100% South African."

@Netshifhefhe_M wondered if Mzansi is short staffed:

"So cherry is not producing Miss South Africa contestants? Kanti where are South Africans in this country?"

@MadumeDumela mocked Twitter trolls:

"How did she qualify, she is not South African- where are they, only applies to African women."

