2019 Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was in the headlines following an alleged fallout with the Miss SA pageant

Zozibini Tunzi was the host of a Miss South Africa reality show, C rown Chasers but was nowhere to be seen at the 2023 pageant

Mega South Africans were curious after seeing the various changes that Zozibini Tunzi made to her Miss SA affiliations

The Miss SA organisation tried to set the record straight about the state of their relationship with Zozibini Tunzi. The former 2019 Miss Universe was in absentia for the finale of Miss SA 2023.

The Miss SA organisation explained some of the agreements Zozibini Tunzi had and that she was invited to attend the Miss SA finale as a VIP guest. Image

Zozibini Tunzi unfollowed Miss South Africa on Instagram following clashes over bills behind the scenes. South Africans chimed in after the organisation explained their side.

Miss SA insist Zozibini Tunzi was invited to finale

Briefly News reported that people were speculating about why Zozibini Tunzi removed her Miss SA title for her Instagram bio. Speaking to Sunday World, the Miss SA organisation confirmed that the former Miss Universe was invited as a VIP guest to the 2023 Miss SA finale but did not address that she was allegedly meant to co-host with iconic presenter Bonang Matheba.

Alleged reasons for Miss SA fallout with Zozi

Miss SA's statements about Zozi come after reports that the beauty queen was asked to pay bills for her outfits while filming for the Miss SA reality show. Addressing the allegations, Miss SA told Sunday World that there was an agreement in place that the amount paid to the former Miss Universe included fees and expenses she would incur while on the show.

South Africans pick sides between Zozibini Tunzi and Miss SA

Online users showed irrevocable support for Zozi. Many said that the story was missing her side. Read comments from a post:

Ziphendulwe Linda Xaba said:

"We are still waiting for Zozi's side of the story."

Lebogang Ramaboea wrote:

"You did not ask before inviting her."

Yolisa Yoli Yoli Samuel commented:

"Why do you invite Zozi to Miss S.A when you are supposed to take her, Zozi is Miss Universe now."

Nompumelelo Mpumy Ngaba

"There are two sides to every story.."

