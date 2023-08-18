Miss South Africa 2021 has broken her silence over the bullying she received some weeks ago

Lalela Mswane was dragged for not taking part in the search for her Miss Supranatural 2023 successor

The beauty queen is not a stranger to cyberbullying as she was once dragged for attending the Miss Universe competition in Isreal

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane has explained why she didn't attend the road to finding Miss Supranatural 2023 in Poland. Images: @lalela_mswane

Source: Instagram

Former Miss SA, Lalela Mswane, has finally stood up for herself and responded to the backlash she received for not taking part in the road to finding her 2023 Miss Supranatural successor in Poland.

Lalela Mswane speaks to Anika Larsen

She was interviewed on eNCA's My Guest Tonight with Anika Larsen when she expressed her frustration with South Africa's cyberbullying.

She said she should have been allowed to explain that she had a big event to host in SA at the Miss Supra Poland journey had begun.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fortunately, the organisation and its 2022 queen (Lalela) confirmed her presence for the crowning ceremony instead.

Miss Supranatural defends Lalela

The pageantry body wrote a statement to the queen's defence which said in part:

"We have been made aware that Lalela has become the victim of #cyberbullying because of this, something we are #TOTALLY against.

"@lalela_mswane has been booked for an important event in South Africa before joining us in Poland. This event aligns with her aspirational goals and she has the approval and full support of this organization to pursue her career goals."

Read the full statement here:

Lalela Mswane comes in 3rd at Miss Universe 2021

Lalela was reigning supreme at the universal stage, hosted by Isreal, as she became second runner-up after cyberbullying threats imploring her not to attend the top competition due to political affiliations.

The beauty queen listened to her heart and competed with little backing from Mzansi but ended up impressing the nation with her answers.

She thanked those who supported her in this post:

Zozibini Tunzi strips off Miss SA title

In a related Briefly News report, Mzansi's favourite beauty queen did not attend the Miss SA 2023 that she was meant to host alongside Bonang Matheba, where Natasha Joubert was crowned.

Moreover, she removed the Miss SA 2019 title from her Instagram bio, hinting at drama within the organisation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News