Miss SA Lalela Mswane's answers during the Q&A segment of the Miss Universe pageant were truly impressive to many

Mswane answered a question about giving advice to young women on the pressures they face today and had the crowd screaming

A video of her answer was shared on Twitter by popular social media user @MonwabisiKete and gained over 102 000 views

Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane dazzled at the Miss Universe pageant. Mswane's poise and ability to answer questions under immense pressure impressed tons of people. One of the questions she was asked struck a chord with many:

"What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

Miss SA Lalela Mswane dazzled with her eloquent answers at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. Image: Ilia Yefimovich / picture alliance

Mswane answered:

"I would implore young women today to choose courage over comfort at every opportunity they get. I'd also like young women to know that since the beginning of time, they've had everything within them to achieve anything they've wanted. It was, unfortunately, the world, that convinced us that we did not."

Read some of the mixed responses her answer received:

@plexieym said:

"Exactly what she did with this competition."

@steynclan shared:

"This message is exactly why I support Lalela. Courage and dignity in the face of criticism, promoting a message of peace. What a queen."

@ande_mmrsa2021 wrote:

"I wonder where are those that gave negative energy when Lalela was going for the competition? Look where she is now, she's powerful this one she's a force and we're so proud."

@chaungeni1 believes:

"A powerful quote that video of less than 30s can change an individuals perspective for their whole life."

@ClaudiaBoachie responded with:

"Courage over comfort. Wow. Well said."

@wildflower965 added:

"Her answers were so strong. She speaks with such conviction and power."

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mswane was crowned the second runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant. Mswane, 24, received a ton of backlash from some South Africans for going to Israel to participate in the pageant.

Mswane was in the top five with Miss India, Miss Paraguay, Miss Philippines and Miss Colombia. Miss India won the coveted title with Mswane and Miss Paraguay bagging the runner-up titles at the event.

KZN's own Mswane seemed to have impressed judges at the pageant a few times as she stunned the audience with her 'Dove of Peace' national costume just before the weekend.

Source: Briefly.co.za