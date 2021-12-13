Miss SA Lalela Mswane was crowned the second runner-up at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant in Israel

The beauty queen's reign as Miss SA has been clouded with controversy as she chose to participate in the Miss Universe pageant

Miss India was the ultimate winner of the coveted pageant with Miss Paraguay winning first runner-up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane has been crowned the second runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant. Mswane, 24, received a ton of backlash from some South Africans for going to Israel to participate in the pageant.

Mswane was in the top five with Miss India, Miss Paraguay, Miss Philippines and Miss Colombia. Miss India won the coveted title with Mswane and Miss Paraguay bagging the runner-up titles at the event.

Miss SA Lalela Mswane was crowned the second runner-up at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Image: Ilia Yefimovich / picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

KZN's own Mswane seemed to have impressed judges at the pageant a few times as she stunned the audience with her 'Dove of Peace' national costume just before the weekend.

According to TimesLIVE, Mswane's evening wear segment had her shining bright as she walked the stage with a stunning gold number, as seen below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mswane made mention of cancel culture and redemption culture during her question and answer segment. IOL reported that after Mswane's position at the pageant final was announced, she revealed that she was "deeply thankful" to those who have stood behind her.

Lalela Mswane crowned second runner-up at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant

Read some of the comments the above received:

@carina_teix said:

"So proud of you. You worked hard and it showed. You made a mark and you carried SA with pride."

@malambebasani wrote:

"We are proud of you."

@lee_mvango shared:

"Your journey was filled with so many obstacles but one thing I admire the most is your resilience. I am once again reminded how much of an overcomer one can be. Thank you Miss Universe SA, our ballerina."

@her_royalty_jennie commented:

"She was the best who answered but then again we thank God she was in the top 3..."

@tashnekuta added:

"She deserved it and much more."

"The spirit of Ubuntu": Lalela dazzles as 'Dove of Peace' at Miss Universe 2021

Previously, Briefly News reported that Miss SA Lalela Mswane certainly made her mark at this year's Miss Universe national costume competition. She rocked the stage in a fitted white number, representing the "Dove of Peace".

The final competition for the Miss Universe crown took place on 12 December and here's what peeps had to say about Mswane's performance as the "Dove of Peace":

While some continued to criticise Lalela for her participation, others were supportive:

@dubesm_ said:

"Chicken outfit or not, Lalela still rocked it and actually did an outstanding performance!"

@thandorasi said:

"Lalela is a mooi girly, a dove of peace reminds me of Madiba"

Source: Briefly.co.za