“The Spirit of Ubuntu”: Lalela Dazzles As ‘Dove of Peace’ at Miss Universe 2021

Miss SA Lalela Mswane has put her ballerina skills on full display, rocking a "Dove of Peace" costume on the Miss Universe stage

Organisers say the outfit is supposed to symbolise the spirit of Ubuntu and as a reminder of the lasting peace Mzansi has achieved, especially given its divided history

While some peeps were a little sceptical, most celebrated the reigning Miss SA for her beautiful display

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Miss SA Lalela Mswane has certainly made her mark at this year's Miss Universe national costume competition. She rocked the stage in a fitted white number, representing the "Dove of Peace".

Miss SA Lalela Mswane has certainly made her mark at this year's Miss Universe national costume competition. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Here's what @Official_MissSA had to say about her performance on Friday night:

The final competition for the Miss Universe crown is expected to take place on 12 December but here's what peeps had to say about our girl's performance so far.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

While some continued to criticise Lalela for her participation, others were supportive:

@dubesm_ said:

"Chicken outfit or not, Lalela still rocked it and actually did an outstanding performance!"

@thandorasi said:

"Lalela is a mooi girly a dove of peace reminds me of Madiba"

@_ZIONGrace said:

"Peace after what say it PEACE AFTER APARTHEID and she is busy performing at the Apartheid state of Israel."

@CirocDavid said:

"Some of us support her 100%"

@Sihle_Tunzi said:

"She will bring the title home, I'm certain about that and haters will start to support her again. Love and peace to her."

@ladychoconthaby said:

"When she lifted her arms? the inner me was like take me, Jesus, take me, I surrender."

Miss South Africa to compete in Miss Universe without government support

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the South African government's decision to not support Miss South Africa competing in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel endures. The competition is set to take place this Sunday (12 December).

Judge Cornelius Jacobus Van Der Westhuizen from the Pretoria High Court dismissed an application brought forward by Citizens for Integrity, who want the government to support the current Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, in her run for Miss Universe.

On 6 December, the NPO Africa4Palestine applied to be a friend of the Pretoria High Court. According to City Press, Tisetso Magama, a spokesperson for the NPO, said that they are pleased that the case has been removed from the court roll.

Further legal developments and the opinions of those involved

Elson Kgaka, a lawyer for Citizens for Integrity, said that Magama misunderstood and the case is still on the roll, but it is no longer marked as urgent. Kgaka said that the group will continue to push for government to support Mswane, The Citizen reports.

Africa4Palestine believes that Israel's behaviour towards Palestinians is on par with how the apartheid government treated people of colour. They added that the UN condemning Israel on numerous occasions serves as enough reason for South Africa to boycott any event held there.

The entrants from Barbados, Greece, Malaysia, Morocco, Laos and Indonesia have withdrawn from the Miss Universe pageant in support of Palestine. Magama said that he does not understand why Mswane does not follow suit as she champions humanitarian issues.

Reactions to the government not supporting Miss Universe

@22_saying asked:

"Politics aside - Will government claim her as one of ours if she wins? Accept her back with open arms?"

@Ndondela2 said:

"Yes, until she wins it."

@SocietyNews believes:

@KhutsoRebel shared:

"These courts are a parallel government."

Source: Briefly.co.za