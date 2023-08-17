Natasha Joubert has already started receiving the spoils after winning the Miss South Africa 2023 contest

The model recently took to her Instagram stories to announce that she will be cruising in style after receiving a brand new Mercedes Benz GLC

Social media users reacted to a video posted online with congratulatory messages to the reigning Miss South Africa

Natasha Joubert's win as Miss South Africa comes with several perks. Apart from getting to work with several local and international brands, the model will also receive spoils from many companies.

Miss SA Natasha Joubert showed off her new Mercedes Benz GLC. Image: @official_misssa and @natasha_joubert

Natasha Joubert shows off new Mercedes Benz after winning Miss SA

Just like the others before her, Natasha has been gifted a brand-new car to cruise around with. The star took to her Instagram page to reveal that she was gifted a new Mercedes Benz GLC by Mercedes South Africa.

The pictures and videos shared on the reigning Miss South Africa's Instagram stories and the Miss SA IG page detail the moment the Mercedes Benz SA representatives handed over the pricey whip to the beauty queen.

According to various reports online, the Mercedes Benz is valued at R1.5 million.

Mzansi reacts to Natasha Joubert's new whip

A snippet of Natasha Joubert's car handover was also shared on TikTok by Pageantry South Africa. Netizens congratulated Miss SA on her new car, but others are asking if it's hers to keep or she must return in after her reign.

@Casavette_star said:

"She believed she could, so she did" Congratulations ma'am!!! "

@Raven commented:

"Natasha your hard work paid off, well deserved, I'm so proud of you, you go slide n glide my queen, you slay queen u too gorgeous "

@DC Suppliers & Events added:

"Beautiful like you congratulations "

@Reena Chetty noted:

"You deserve this Natasha well done "

