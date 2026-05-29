A woman who was shopping at Pick'n Pay , took to the internet after finding an amazing deal for a sweet treat

, The lady posted a video showing others the bargain she found for cake lovers, and it looks like it was worth it

The video that the woman shared was highly appreciated by South African looking to save in any way they can

A Pick'n Pay shopper posted about a cake she found. Image: Sunshine Seeds / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A TikTokker @atondaho_10do posted a video on 26 May 2026 showing the special offer she found at Pick'n Pay. The woman's delight was relatable to many other people with a sweet tooth. The lady also touched on how she always makes sure to spoil herself with the money that she has.

A video of one of Pick'n Pay's latest offers was for a multi-layered cake. Originally priced at more than R100, a woman was able to snag the cake for R99. She captioned the video indicating that the purchase was too spoil herself without breaking the bank. According to The Good Trade, experts recommend self-care in the form of spontaneous treats as a way to cope and release anxiety. Watch the Pick 'n Pay shopper's purchase below:

SA reviews Pick 'n Pay cake deal

Many people fully appreciated the deal that the woman shared. Online users encouraged the woman to take care of herself with the little money she has. Read the comments below:

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South Africans shared thoughts on Pick 'n Pay cakes. Image: Nadin Sh

Source: UGC

Yanii_S vouched for the chocolate version of the cake:

"The chocolate one tooo bussin also."

Leketo Ke Waga Ramalekane encouraged the foodie to spoil herself:

"Reka wena girl its not like R99.99 will cover all debts, self-love mntase❤️"

Nombuso💜💜💜 | Hairstylist reviewed the cake:

"I really like them hawwuuuu ushukela ola isidadada 😁😂ayy ngeke 😏but I love cream kodwa.

Love-Dee❤️Here applauded the woman:

"I fully support you on this decision ❤️😁"

Sesami joked:

"it's not like 2something will buy a car🤏"

Mmabi || Eventplanner shared:

"I’m obsessed with Pick ‘n Pay cakes. Try the chocolate gateaux."

Thateho-Mac advised Pick 'n Pay:

"I tried it. It's too sweet, they should reduce the sweetness. The sponge dries quickly. Otherwise, not bad."

ndlovuvuyiswa was keen to try the cake:

"Let me run and buy five, I love it😋❤️‍🔥"

sengwayo remarked:

"Mine was so nice I bought it at the reef."

Naila Anif was impressed by the cake:

"The best I ever had."

Aza👑 said:

"It's so good🤞"

Just_RSA wrote:

"[Sticker] I thought it’s Woolies."

Other Briefly News stories about cakes

Source: Briefly News