This woman got stuck into a Woolies cake after having a tough time in the early hours of the morning

TikTok user @goddessphiri shared a video of herself with the cake to create mental health awareness

People respected her transparency and took to the comments to second her choice of therapy

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

This woman took to social media to share that she took refuge in cake after having a mental breakdown she had early hours of the morning.

This brave woman shared a video of herself with the cake to create mental health awareness. Image: TikTok / @goddessphiri

Source: TikTok

There is no shame in struggling with mental health, and the world is slowly changing that narrative, one honest and real post at a time.

Mzansi woman eats whole Woolies cake after mental breakdown

TikTok user @goddessphiri tucked into a delicious Woolies salted carmel layer cake after experiencing a mental breakdown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Advocating for mental health, she shared a video of herself finding comfort in food. Take a look at this brave babe:

Mzansi backs their girl up, admitting they tuck into cake when stressed too

People took to the comment section, spreading positive vibes, and it was heartwarming. Cake seems to be the go-to in stressful times.

Read some of the supportive comments:

Mole was right there with her:

“Woolies cake is very therapeutic ”

Kgaugelo Zan Selane wanted in:

“I’m coming to get a slice.”

Rosemahlako joked:

“Me, I have a mental breakdown and then have to study because I am broke ”

Lawrence showed the support that was needed:

“I won’t judge if you finish this alone.”

Woman’s Brave Journey of Checking Herself Into a Mental Hospital Shared in TikTok Video, Sparks Awareness

In related news, Briefly News reported that a courageous woman opened up about her journey of booking herself into a mental hospital to seek help for her mental health struggles.

TikTok user @just_mow shared her challenges, triumphs, and the importance of seeking support. The video showcases the woman's determination to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and highlights the significance of seeking professional help. Her vulnerability has touched the hearts of many, sparking a wave of empathy and understanding among viewers.

In response, Mzansi, has come together to shower her with support and encouragement. Hundreds of comments poured in, praising her bravery and offering words of solace to let her know that she is not alone in her journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News