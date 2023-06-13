A video on TikTok showed people that one could buy a very big cake without breaking the bank

A woman went to Checkers and saw that they had some impressive desserts on display in partnership with Soet Cakes

The prices for the intricate cakes, perfect for any special occasion, blew away countless online users

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A TikTok user shared a shopping trip with the public. The lady shared that Checkers in Cape Town is the place to be if you're looking for a cake.

A TikTok video shows Checkers stocked Soet Cakes, and people loved it. Image: @rachaeljoywilliams

Source: TikTok

The video of the fancy cakes for birthdays and other celebrations caught many people's interest. Online users soon commented as they compared the price point to other popular shops.

Checkers cakes by Cape Town bakery have customers excited to shop in TikTok video

@rachaeljoywilliams on TikTok posted that selected Checkers would be selling cakes by Soet Cakes. The video shows various big cakes available, including birthday-themed ones. Watch the video below to see the cakes that are priced at just over R200:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans excited to find a new cake shopping spot with Checkers

Online users always appreciate cheap shopping hacks. This clip had people excited because the cakes looked good, and their prices were more affordable than what's on the market. Read what people had to say below:

user7801603307112 said:

"This is the best thing that ever happened, go Checkers."

Bic Mitchum joked:

"Woolies is in trouble."

Elelwani Precious Le added:

"I've been buying there and people assume I bought it from Woolies."

Monique fit noticed:

"Woolies sells those for R350. This is brilliant."

naseema praised Checkers:

"So good and affordable."

Woman discovers Woolies cake factory prices, SA grateful for the plug

Briefly News previously reported that the video got over 700,000 views from interested Woolworths customers. Many flooded the comments to discuss the shopping hack.

A creator, @penelope_monareng, who works with food on TikTok, shared a spot stocked with some Woolworth's cake from as little as R60. The lady filmed the Woolworths factory's fridges that were filled with cakes.

Netizens love when others share tips for finding good food at a bargain. People commented that they were happy the creator shared the location of the Woolies cake factory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News