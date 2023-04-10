A woman in Johannesburg went shopping for plates and discovered that the same item was available in all three stores

Elena Nomis, who enjoys introducing Mzansi to less expensive options for interior design, travel, and lifestyle adventures, advised South Africans to shop around first

South Africans were impressed by the plug, but some claimed there is a quality difference

Elena Nomis shows the same product at different prices. Images: @ElenaNomis/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Elena Nomis made a TikTok video about the price difference between identical plates. The video has nearly 500K views and over ten thousand likes.

The lifestyle blogger compared the prices of three homeware stores, PEP Home, Mr Price, and Zara, in the post. People were shocked that three stores would feature similar products and the drastic difference in prices.

She says:

"Zara's home is nice but Pep Home is what we had hoped Mr Price's home would be. Happy hosting"

Mzansi shocked at the price difference between the same product

Elena's investigative skills were praised after she discovered the exact product in all of the stores she frequently visits.

While some people said that all of these things are prone to breaking, others weren't persuaded and said they would rather spend more money on high-quality goods. Several people were thrilled that they could purchase expensive goods without breaking the bank.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nje Fumba said:

"And they all break the same. I learned my lesson"

@The Cooking Village Wife commented:

"I realised the quality is different especially Mr Price Home and Pep home"

@Tulip said:

"Kune Zara home? I didn’t know"

@matshidimokotjo commented:

"My girl bought those plates in 2020 at Pep home en they are still going strong "

@Kween Nonz said:

"Makes you really wonder what’s Zara’s mark up "

Cale commented:

"Not the same quality though"

@Kiroshan Goorawa said:

"Pep Home almost always have the cheapest things"

