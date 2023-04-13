One guy cracked the code for how to shop for vegetables at a bargain, and people were impressed

The KwaZulu-Natal man set an extremely low budget and tried to get as much as possible at a local market

The video on TikTok had many people fascinated as they realised how essential street vendors are

A TikTok creator decided to hit the streets and buy vegetables cheaply. The man was on a tight budget and showed people what he got.

A man in KZN spent very little money on a vegetable vendor. Image: @andykerr031

Source: UGC

The video got over 10 000 likes from fascinated foodies. Netizens who watched the video said they would support small businesses more.

TikTok creator shows internet how cheap veggies are

A creative from KZN, @andykerr031, went to a vegetable vendor and spent R30. In the video, he got tomatoes, onions, and a plastic bag of potatoes. Watch the video below:

TikTok users declare love for SA small businesses

The video reminded people of the power of street vendors. Some people said the same food cost over R100 at a local supermarket like Pick n Pay. Briefly News reported that the most expensive supermarket was Spar for basics.

Edwin_S commented:

"HEAR HEAR! Let's stop putting millions in CEO pockets. These mama's on the street are feeding families, not rigging the system to make millions!"

@swirl commented:

"Everyone is like yes, but when it's time to actually support, different story."

Clinton Eagles commented:

"R150 at Pick n Pay."

Milton Ncube786 commented:

"I always buy from street vendors. Main reason is my granny was a street vendor & she did a lot for us with the little she got there. RIP maNdlovu."

Anisah Shaik commented:

"If only the government would give them proper stalls so we can support them. Some parts of town are dangerous!"

