A study about the cheapest grocery stores in South Africa left many up in arms as their fave shops were proven pricey

A lady on TikTok shared a screenshot showing the cost of some basics at leading supermarkets in South Africa, such as Spar, Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Shoprite

People commented on what they thought was the most expensive, and one shop had people up in arms

The rising cost of living around the world has people desperate to save. People were interested to know which supermarket in South Africa has the cheapest items for bread, cooking, milk and more basics.

A study showed that Woolworths was the second cheapest grocery store for basics in South Africa, and Mzansi was divided. Image: TikTok/ justmishkah_cpt

Online users commented on a TikTok video where she was referring to a study about supermarket costs. Many people discussed the differences between Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Spar.

Difference in cost between South African supermarkets causes a buzz

The Outlier created a study that compared the prices of basic groceries such as cooking oil, maize, meal, milk, and more. @justmishkah_cpt on TikTok made a video discussing the results with the public.

The study shows that Food Lover's Market is the cheapest, followed by Woolworths, Checkers, Shoprite and Pick n Pay. Spar came in as the most expensive.

Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss their experiences with supermarket prices

Some peeps were unconvinced by the study, while others confirmed that Woolworths is cheaper for them. Mzansi had a bone to pick with Spar, which many consumers said was hiking up its prices

Qiniso Nhlanhla Zulu commented:

"Amanga."

user23543658413 commented:

"Woolies is sooo slept on. Even if it's marginally more, BRO THE QUALITY! I will pay for that extra R10, I don't kheeerrredamn!"

Mathuto Cheryl commented:

"Clearly they didn't swipe their extra savings card at Shoprite."

joana commented:

"Spar must count their days, those prices are wicked."

Charnè Kreeling commented:

"I have been saying people are sleeping on Woolies."

Chloe commented:

"Woollies changing the prices of only nine items to attract customers month after month."

Sonja commented:

"Prices differ from Spar to Spar. Some Spar's will be cheaper than others as much as R20 per item."

Nadine Snell commented:

"Shoprite is the cheapest, can't convince me otherwise."

Savage.puma commented:

"I agree with the Woolies one. I spend round about R1.5K at PnP and for the same amount of items I paid R1.1K at Woolies."

