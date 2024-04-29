A first-time father's jaw dropped at the price of nappies, and his reaction was shared on TikTok

The funny video grabbed people's attention who could relate to parenthood and the expenses that come with it

Some netizens joked that the video served as a contraceptive, especially with the high costs of living

An American first-time dad's eyes nearly popped out of his head when confronted with the price of nappies at the store.

Man shocked by store nappies

The guy was recorded by his amused partner who could not stop giggling. The video was posted on the TikTok page @kebegurl.

His priceless reaction spread laughter across social media platforms. The clip racked up an impressive 777k views in just three days.

Netizens chime in

Viewers from around the world were quick to chime in with the struggles of parenthood. Many highlighted that raising a child is no joke.

Watch the video below:

See some comments below:

@k.davia said:

"We waited until we were financially ready and then inflation pulled the rug out from under us. "

@tonihartley971 stated:

"Wait until he sees how much formula cost."

@user3352872044105 commented:

"At least he waited to be fully grown. He gets credit for that!"

@Leesh posted:

"The way he’s tryna process what he got himself into. "

@thisisfrkncool mentioned:

"The cranberries screaming in the background was appropriate."

@mina667 wrote:

"Huggies is the better brand. My baby has fewer blowouts in them."

@reesie_cup88 stated:

"And diapers are one of the only items where the generic brand just won’t do. Pampers cruisers only when my son was a baby. Good luck! "

@motherbearof4girls added:

"The struggle is real."

Mzansi father-to-be celebrated with nappy braai

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a South African excited to be a father celebrated with his friends. The guy went viral on TikTok as people watched him and his friends party at their nappy shower.

The TikTok was an entertaining sight to many peeps. Online users left hundreds of comments cracking jokes. The video shows men who had a nappy shower for their friend. In the video, the future dad wore a blue tutu.

