Parenting is not for the fainthearted, and these videos show the nonsense kids get up to

One dad found eggs with faces, while another struggled to get his kid in a trolley

A baby girl scolded her mom for returning late, and another smeared Vaseline everywhere

Having children is the single greatest blessing of life. However, that does not mean it is all cute cuddles and rainbows. Some parents go through the most!

Being a parent comes with some testing situations, and these peeps have been through it. Image: TikTok / @amanda_mando0, @stunning_clint and @austriameetssouthafrica

Social media is constantly buzzing with videos of kids doing all sorts of things. Videos of children giving their parents a hard time are a favourite, though.

Here are just five of Briefly New’s favourite viral videos that depict the relatable struggles of parenthood:

Father struggles to get toddler daughter into shopping trolley, Mzansi parents lol at the known battle

Parenting a toddler can be likened to participating in an Olympic sport! This dad had other parents in stitches as they observed his amusing struggle to place his toddler daughter into a shopping trolley.

Mzansi dad finds children drawing on eggs, he'sNew's had enough of holidays: Fellow parents laugh at struggle

Upon opening the refrigerator, this dad was surprised: his children had adorned the eggs with amusing faces.

These school holidays are undoubtedly putting parents to the test, huh?

Four-year-old boy scolds grandma for eating his sweets, TikTok video of his angertwo2 weeks later has SA laughing

A young child discovered his candy stash mysteriously gone in a burst of comic flair and infectious excitement! But oh, he didn't hesitate to let loose and point fingers playfully, revealing the delightful culprit behind the sweet heist.

Witness the charming drama unfold in this TikTok video that didn't sure to bring a smile to your face!

TikTok video of one-year-old smothering Vaseline all over body gets 8m views, Mzansi feels mother's pain

A mischievous child stole the show, becoming an unexpected sensation on TikTok. His antics, secretly recorded while his mom believed him to be napping, set the internet ablaze with laughter.

Garnering over 70,000 likes, this toddler's escapades left everyone astounded. Hordes of witty comments flooded in as people joined the fun, sharing their humorous takes on the adorable troublemaker's antics.

Feisty daughter claps back at mom after coming home late in TikTok video, leaves viewers in stitches

A hilarious twist unfolded when a mom got scolded by her own child! This adorable kid returned from her playful escapade and landed in hot water.

Surprisingly, the video of her sassy attitude garnered a whopping 85,000 likes, leaving viewers in stitches. The entertaining exchange between mother and daughter sparked a flurry of amused comments, adding to the fun!

