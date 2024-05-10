A South African woman named Sliey Nkosi shared a TikTok video of her attempt to style a lace frontal wig using a hot comb

The video shows her accidentally burning her ear with the hot comb, causing her to scream in pain

Many South African viewers found the video funny and commented on her reaction and scream

A woman painfully burnt her ear while trying to style a lace frontal wig with a hot comb. Image: @sliey

A South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video. on here straightening attempt gone wrong.

Woman burns ear with hot comb

Sliey Nkosi posted a video showing her using a hot comb to style and straighten her lace-frontal wig.

She could be seen carefully combing the hair before being slightly distracted and accidentally placing the hot comb on the tip of her ear, letting out a loud and frightening scream.

" I’ve never seen my life flashing in my eyes before, but ke wathi uSatan wena ngzakuktshengisa. Things we go through when re-installing.," a traumatised Sliey said in her caption.

SA amused at woman's hair-straightening blunder

Many netizens responded to Sliey's video with humour and banter. While some expressed how her scream gave them a fright, others commented on her reaction to the burn.

Sinalo said:

"Ngathi ushockwa ugesi sorry. (It's like you got an electric shock)"

Ziningi Mdlalose responded:

"Kwathuka kwamina (Even I got a fright)."

duhshuku0 replied:

"Ngivele ngabona nje ukuthi indlebe ayiphephile (I could just tell that your ear wasn't safe)."

zamaswazinsibande.zn commented:

"Uzosibulalisa amafoni yazi (You're going to make us break our phones)."

MaZindela commented:

"Yaze yathoseka indlebe (You fried your ear)."

Woman uses gas stove to heat electric hot comb

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman had Mzansi netizens in suspense after sharing a video of how she resorted to heating her electric hot comb when loadshedding hit while she was styling her lace wig.

A hot comb (also known as a straightening comb or pressing comb) is a metal comb that is used to straighten moderate or coarse hair and create a smoother hair texture.

