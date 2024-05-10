Woman's Ear Gets Sizzled During DIY Hair Straightening Attempt Using a Hot Comb in Video
- A South African woman named Sliey Nkosi shared a TikTok video of her attempt to style a lace frontal wig using a hot comb
- The video shows her accidentally burning her ear with the hot comb, causing her to scream in pain
- Many South African viewers found the video funny and commented on her reaction and scream
A South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video. on here straightening attempt gone wrong.
Woman burns ear with hot comb
Sliey Nkosi posted a video showing her using a hot comb to style and straighten her lace-frontal wig.
She could be seen carefully combing the hair before being slightly distracted and accidentally placing the hot comb on the tip of her ear, letting out a loud and frightening scream.
" I’ve never seen my life flashing in my eyes before, but ke wathi uSatan wena ngzakuktshengisa. Things we go through when re-installing.," a traumatised Sliey said in her caption.
Watch the video below:
SA amused at woman's hair-straightening blunder
Many netizens responded to Sliey's video with humour and banter. While some expressed how her scream gave them a fright, others commented on her reaction to the burn.
Sinalo said:
"Ngathi ushockwa ugesi sorry. (It's like you got an electric shock)"
Ziningi Mdlalose responded:
"Kwathuka kwamina (Even I got a fright)."
duhshuku0 replied:
"Ngivele ngabona nje ukuthi indlebe ayiphephile (I could just tell that your ear wasn't safe)."
zamaswazinsibande.zn commented:
"Uzosibulalisa amafoni yazi (You're going to make us break our phones)."
MaZindela commented:
"Yaze yathoseka indlebe (You fried your ear)."
Woman uses gas stove to heat electric hot comb
In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman had Mzansi netizens in suspense after sharing a video of how she resorted to heating her electric hot comb when loadshedding hit while she was styling her lace wig.
A hot comb (also known as a straightening comb or pressing comb) is a metal comb that is used to straighten moderate or coarse hair and create a smoother hair texture.
