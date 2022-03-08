A little boy couldn't believe his eyes that a dark shape on the floor copied his every move and reacted in a hilarious manner

In a video shared by his mother, the kid tried to flee the scene and let out fearful screams as he sought help

Mixed reactions had trailed the video as some netizens shared their experiences like the kid when they were younger

A shadow is a dark area or shape produced by a body coming between rays of light and a surface, but it meant something else to a little boy.

His mother took to the social media platform TikTok to share a clip of her son's reaction to seeing his own shadow for the first time in his life.

In the hilarious clip, the lad appeared to watch the dark shape that copied his every moves on the floor with keen interest.

He suddenly burst into loud shouts in fear and tried to flee the scene, much to the amusement of his mother.

The kid probably thought evil was lurking and attempted to get help. The viral video got netizens laughing hard.

Watch the video here.

Social media users found it hilarious

@real_chika_eze said:

"If I nod u for head ehn u keep quiet n stop shouting like a girl."

@crucifi_x said:

"Lmao! This is cute; if it was a Drunk adult, it would have been sad."

@denoraofficial said:

"As the saying goes, you cannot run away from your own shadow."

@moh__saleh said:

"He started screaming like a Nigerian then he went all caucus."

@julie_kopet said:

"I can never forget how this was my greatest childhood nightmare. Was always scared of my shadow. And then there was this sound that this early morning news paper guys make with one stuff like that. Ones I hear that sound, I will start crying."

